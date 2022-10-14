Update 23b: Bugfixes!

This small hotfix will require a server update, you can join outdated servers by ticking the "Show Wrong Version servers" tickbox in the server browser, but the experience might not be ideal.

Included are lots of fixes related to the new Micro class, if you still experience any issues related to it, like losing HP while not being tiny, please let me know! Some older bugs should also be fixed, including a lag spike when a new player joins the server, and issues with dismounting from Sheriff's horse!

New:

added error sound when Micro doesn't have space to grow

Changes:

increased Micro incoming damage multiplier from 2x to 4x while tiny

reduced Micro sprint speed from 4 m/s to 3.5 m/s while tiny (normal walking speed is 3 m/s)

increased shark mask healing from 1 HP/sec to 1.5 HP/sec

reduced Micro shrink damage from 2 HP/sec to 1.5 HP/sec

Micro damage multiplier while tiny from 4x to 8x to compensate for tiny hitbox

Micro shrink size increased slightly, so he can be shot while inside money bags

changed the Janitor model to look more like a Janitor

Janitor primary weapon swapped from Bullpup MP to Carbine

Fixes:

fixed lag spike when a new player joins (bug was introduced a few months ago)

fixed Janitors ability going on cooldown after recycling/disposing

potential fix for players losing HP as if they were shrunk while playing other classes

potential fix for horse dismounting resulting in the player getting stuck

fixed votes not showing who started them

fixed being able to punch while shrunk

fixed not dropping carried money while shrinking

fixed not dropping bombs, bags, and bodies when shrinking in some spots

Level Editor: