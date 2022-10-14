 Skip to content

ICEwall update for 14 October 2022

Achievements bug fix

Build 9723636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug which made all achievements appear as already unlocked in-game, while also preventing players for unlocking them actually in the Steam system.

Sorry for the inconvenience if you had to re-do any achievements!

