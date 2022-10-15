The New Rogue Mode Update is Finally Here!

Rogue Mode
Summary
Start with a minimal kit, acquire weapons and attachments along the way, and survive as many rounds as possible with ever increasing difficulty!
Mystery Boxes
Spend credits at the Mystery Boxes located in every level to acquire new weapons during a run!
Upgrader
Drop your weapon in the upgrader located in the truck and level up your loadout during a run!
Enemy AI Rework
A complete overhaul to the enemy AI system has finally been done. This fixes many bugs with the old system, introduces more engaging gameplay, and improved performance to support more enemies per map!
Wandering - Enemies now wander around the map.
Difficulty - A Difficulty setting has been added for freeplay stages and enemies become progressively more difficult in rogue mode.
Investigation - Enemies now investigate suspicious activity and combat areas.
Performance - Performance of the AI has been improved which allows more enemies per map.
Changelog
- Added new rogue mode
- Added mystery weapon boxes to all levels for rogue mode and operations
- Added new weapon upgrader in the truck for rogue mode and operations
- Added more starting magazines to the S12
- Added credit reward for completion of objectives
- Added credit display to the wrist watch
- Added new tactical gloves for the player hands
- Complete enemy AI rework
- Added difficulty adjustment to enemies that can be selected on stages
- Update credit tracking to be individual instead of shared across all players
- Fixed issue with new players joining a session not spawning with full health
- Added lifetime stat screen in the hideout
- Fixed issues with hitbox accuracy on map obstacles
- Fixed issues with espionage objective occasionally not spawning
- Fixed issue with building modules not spawning on certain game resets
- Fixed issue with movement speed being different for different HMDs
- Fixed issue with enemies clipping through walls and various other bugs
- Updated hand swap mode to also swap the menu button
- Updated player icon to show Steam avatar
Changed files in this update