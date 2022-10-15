The New Rogue Mode Update is Finally Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9723622 · Last edited 15 October 2022 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Rogue Mode

Summary

Start with a minimal kit, acquire weapons and attachments along the way, and survive as many rounds as possible with ever increasing difficulty!

Mystery Boxes

Spend credits at the Mystery Boxes located in every level to acquire new weapons during a run!

Upgrader

Drop your weapon in the upgrader located in the truck and level up your loadout during a run!

Enemy AI Rework

A complete overhaul to the enemy AI system has finally been done. This fixes many bugs with the old system, introduces more engaging gameplay, and improved performance to support more enemies per map!

Wandering - Enemies now wander around the map.

Difficulty - A Difficulty setting has been added for freeplay stages and enemies become progressively more difficult in rogue mode.

Investigation - Enemies now investigate suspicious activity and combat areas.

Performance - Performance of the AI has been improved which allows more enemies per map.

Changelog