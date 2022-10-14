Content Patch #17 -- Controller Support

The game has been patched to add controller support, new items, and to fix a few bugs!

News

Howdy folks!

I'm excited to announce that Content Patch #18 will be the last Content Patch before Luck be a Landlord exits Early Access in January of 2023!

There is a very small chance that a Content Patch #19 will be necessary depending on how development progresses, but that seems unlikely at this point.

In order to make sure the launch of v1.0 is as stable as possible, v1.0 will not have any new content or features (except for Steam Achievements). Any and all upcoming content and features will be added during the remainder of Early Access.

There's not much else to say since I'm not quite ready to tease the last remaining major gameplay feature that still needs to be added to the game, but I hope that y'all will look forward to what I still have in store for Luck be a Landlord.

This has been a long time coming and I want to thank all of you for helping me develop the game up to this point. I couldn't have done it without your feedback and support.

Thank you so much.

-Dan

New Content

Added 8 new items (1 Common, 1 Uncommon, 1 Rare, 1 Very Rare, 4 Essence)

Modified 3 existing symbols (changes listed under Game Balance)

Modified 1 existing item (changes listed under Game Balance)

Added Controller support

New Features

Made the button delay on Comfy Pillow, Comfy Pillow Essence, Credit Card, Credit Card Essence, and Chili Powder Essence remove itself after a button press

Made the game update its resolution to fit the screen when booting in fullscreen mode

Made the game update its resolution to not be cut off if the screen resolution is greater than the monitor resolution

Made the names of Symbol/Item selections center themselves correctly for longer Symbol/Item names

Improved UI Scaling presets for 1280x800

Fixed a few typos and syntax errors in the Vietnamese and Turkish localizations

[Modding] Added a "last" variable to effects, which forces an effect to be executed after all other "normal" effects have been executed

[Modding] Added a "push_front" variable to effects, which forces an effect to be executed before all other "normal" effects will be executed

Game Balance

Watering Can now makes Seeds give 10 more coins (instead of 5 more)

Farmers now buff adjacent Cheese (in addition to the other symbols they buff)

Miners now give 20 coins for each symbol they destroy (instead of 15 coins)

Oysters now add a Pearl when removed (instead of when destroyed)

The above balance changes were made for the following reasons:

Watering Can felt much less powerful than many of the other Common items. Increasing its "one-time" buff to Seeds will help its viability in the early-game and synergy with Compost Heap.

Farmers buffing Cheese won't shift gameplay balance significantly, but will make Farmers buff an additional Symbol that players might inherently expect them to buff. This is almost never a bad thing in my book.

Miners giving an additional 5 coins per symbol destroyed will help to somewhat offset the disadvantage of a player's inventory sometimes being "flooded" with low-value symbols when destroying numerous Ores and Big Ores.

Oysters only ever added a Pearl when destroyed due to the "Remove" keyword not existing when the Diver was added to the game. They now add a Pearl when removed to bring them in line with the expected interactions.

Please let me know your thoughts either in the comments or on the official discord!

-Dan

Bug Fixes