Test version 4.9.2 #RutonyChat

► #twitch. Fixed authorization for the bot. Authorization now on the site allows you to change your account. Fixed processing of permanent bans.

► Program window. Fixed moving if the program is on the left monitor. Fixed panel output.

► Game mode. Fixed output in game mode. Now it supports smooth transparency, the transparency of elements in the theme. Improved output quality as the key color is no longer cut out. The transparency setting is now controlled by a slider, rather than selecting from multiple options.

► General. Removed online output setting. Now there is always only one option with the online panel at the bottom. Removed settings, game mode components (hiding icons, hiding window borders, etc.).

► Song requests. Now it is not required to keep the order window open, the program remembers the status and turns it on immediately if it was enabled. On the site, in the list of orders, it is immediately displayed that the program is online. The search for tracks by name has been redone, even with errors.

► Fixed the Horizontal theme, which had a shift down when reaching a certain number of messages.

► Bot. Added message forwarding between sites (testing, there may be errors or even spam, be careful)

► Other minor changes and fixes