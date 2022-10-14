New LEGO® Bricktales Update live | October 14th 2022 🛠️

Oh hello there bricky builders!
Grandpa here. I do hope you have a jolly ol' time playing the game and coming up with your own wonderful LEGO® constructions! But alas, the science of game development is tricky and there might have been one or two errors that slipped past my admittedly somewhat scattered attention, ahem...
But rest assured, I have been tirelessly working on this machinery to make sure things are getting fixed. Pesky little bugs...
Bugfixes:
- Animal collect quests finished for some players without having all collected:
- "Delete Profile" - "Yes"-Button not pressable with controller
- "Hidden" objects partly visible before finding them :)
- Bricks sometimes falling down when released even if validly connected to another brick above
- Carousel spot seats not valid when placed too high but still within builds bounds
- Minifigure in desert market-stall spot had wrong colliders preventing some bricks from getting placed properly
- Fixed some brick colliders to better match their visuals
- Removed debug line in medieval well-spot
- Restored missing footstep sounds
- Vase in desert market-stall spot could be validly placed in the air
Improvements:
- Various objects repositioned to block the player less while moving around.
- Spoilers for Medieval world: [spoiler]Player-Minifigure could rotate when water-skill animation was already running. Skill was therefore cast into unwanted direction.[/spoiler]
Known Issues:
- "Microsoft Visual C++ Runtime error" - crash for some players when starting the game:
Should you still find some of the little beasts (which can't be possible at all!), then ... ahem ... please let me know. I constantly keep an eye on the Steam Community Hub. Academic word of honor!
Scientific greetings!
Grandpa
