New LEGO® Bricktales Update live | October 14th 2022 🛠️

Oh hello there bricky builders!

Grandpa here. I do hope you have a jolly ol' time playing the game and coming up with your own wonderful LEGO® constructions! But alas, the science of game development is tricky and there might have been one or two errors that slipped past my admittedly somewhat scattered attention, ahem...

But rest assured, I have been tirelessly working on this machinery to make sure things are getting fixed. Pesky little bugs...

Bugfixes:

Animal collect quests finished for some players without having all collected:

"Delete Profile" - "Yes"-Button not pressable with controller

"Hidden" objects partly visible before finding them :)

Bricks sometimes falling down when released even if validly connected to another brick above

Carousel spot seats not valid when placed too high but still within builds bounds

Minifigure in desert market-stall spot had wrong colliders preventing some bricks from getting placed properly

Fixed some brick colliders to better match their visuals

Removed debug line in medieval well-spot

Restored missing footstep sounds

Vase in desert market-stall spot could be validly placed in the air

Improvements:

Various objects repositioned to block the player less while moving around.

Spoilers for Medieval world: [spoiler]Player-Minifigure could rotate when water-skill animation was already running. Skill was therefore cast into unwanted direction.[/spoiler]

Known Issues:

"Microsoft Visual C++ Runtime error" - crash for some players when starting the game:

Should you still find some of the little beasts (which can't be possible at all!), then ... ahem ... please let me know. I constantly keep an eye on the Steam Community Hub. Academic word of honor!

Scientific greetings!

Grandpa

