LEGO® Bricktales update for 14 October 2022

New LEGO® Bricktales Update live | October 14th 2022 🛠️

October 14th 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Oh hello there bricky builders!

Grandpa here. I do hope you have a jolly ol' time playing the game and coming up with your own wonderful LEGO® constructions! But alas, the science of game development is tricky and there might have been one or two errors that slipped past my admittedly somewhat scattered attention, ahem...

But rest assured, I have been tirelessly working on this machinery to make sure things are getting fixed. Pesky little bugs...

Bugfixes:

  • Animal collect quests finished for some players without having all collected:
    Community thread HERE
  • "Delete Profile" - "Yes"-Button not pressable with controller
  • "Hidden" objects partly visible before finding them :)
  • Bricks sometimes falling down when released even if validly connected to another brick above
  • Carousel spot seats not valid when placed too high but still within builds bounds
  • Minifigure in desert market-stall spot had wrong colliders preventing some bricks from getting placed properly
  • Fixed some brick colliders to better match their visuals
  • Removed debug line in medieval well-spot
  • Restored missing footstep sounds
  • Vase in desert market-stall spot could be validly placed in the air

Improvements:

  • Various objects repositioned to block the player less while moving around.
  • Spoilers for Medieval world: [spoiler]Player-Minifigure could rotate when water-skill animation was already running. Skill was therefore cast into unwanted direction.[/spoiler]

Known Issues:

  • "Microsoft Visual C++ Runtime error" - crash for some players when starting the game:
    Temporary fix HERE

Should you still find some of the little beasts (which can't be possible at all!), then ... ahem ... please let me know. I constantly keep an eye on the Steam Community Hub. Academic word of honor!

Scientific greetings!
Grandpa

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1898290/LEGO_Bricktales/

