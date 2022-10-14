Update: V1.2.23

NEW FEATURES:

.pixel art shader is now used by pictures, explosions, and particle effects as soon as the sprite zoom is > 1

.when the player is dead it's still possible to get score from events and triggers now continue to activate

.you can choose the player rotation speed for Orient with stick and Orient with mouse

.Force field now uses the player collision shapes and not the Force field sprite shape for bullets collisions

.better hit flash: try to avoid having an enemy fully colored when a lot of bullets are hitting him

.added volumes for weapons warm-up and charge-ready sounds

.enemies animations are now started when the enemy starts and now are not all playing at the same time anymore

.the ability to change the bullet cancel item for the hyper so it's not tied to what drops during a bomb cancel

BUG FIXES:

.enemy hp bar was not centered

.black 1up particle system really fixed now

.turrets materials were not properly updated when changing sprite-zoom or sprite lighting value

.show debug Infos preference was not properly saved

.laser particle effects were not copied when using Wave multiple spawns