A Lot to Unpackage

Howdy folks, we’re dropping a bombshell of an update today!

While the public build of Clodhoppers has been stable for a while, our beta branch has been bubbling with updates that we’re finally ready to push forward - But first, behold our new trailer!



Awesome work on the Trailer, Anthony! We wanted to share an up-to-date look at Clodhoppers since the old trailer was so outdated. I’ll go over the most prominent changes below.

THE EMOTE WHEEL

We’ve made HUGE changes to our emote system. Introducing… Drum roll please The Emote Wheel!

Players can now equip up to 7 emotes on a customisable wheel, further allowing you to tailor your experience.

But don’t worry, the D-Pad/Number Keys isn’t going anywhere! It still remains an option for quick-access taunting. Nice job team.

Press RS (controller) or C (keyboard) to bring up the emote wheel - Give it a spin!

Along with these changes, we’ve also made it easier to swap character personalities.

Previously, if you wanted to change your character’s personality, you needed to choose from a preset - erasing your design entirely. Now, it’s as easy as choosing from a list.

Want to sing some holiday tunes as Santa, or rant about conspiracies as Wingnut? Fret no longer :)

ACCESSORIES GALORE!

Mal and Anthony have been hard at work tailoring some new Clodhoppers fashion - What do you think?

In addition to new accessories, shoes are now customisable! Previously, unique shoes were restricted to entire outfit changes - But where’s the fun in that? Check out these sick kicks!

The additions don’t stop there though - We’ve got awesome new neckwear, as well as new player heads. Hopefully they capture that charm of yours ;)

Last but not least are prints and tattoos - Show off your energy with some sweet clothing and body ink.

There’s a few other new accessories that I haven’t mentioned, see if you can spot them in-game!

A Change of Scenery

Face punching is an excellent past time, but how about a change of scenery? Since our last update, we’ve added four new maps to Clodhoppers!

Heh, well.. Plateau isn’t a new map, but the changes are so LARGE it might as well be considered one!

What do you think? Unfortunately, Wide will be taking a break from the map pool. It was great fun, but we need to revise the design before we feel it’s ready to return :)

MISCELLANEOUS

Typing /radio in the online lobby now broadcasts messages

Bomb explosions now show explosion radius

Rolling now breaks falls from certain heights

Team game now allows for uneven teams and custom kits

CLOSING REMARKS

What do you think? Feel free to let us know!

Keep in mind that this is all a work in progress. Changes are likely to occur often as we revise the game’s design and features following development.

Huge thanks to everyone who’s been joining play tests these last few months;

_sirJames, Murrax, Orandza, Greetings, neoNote, Excalibur Heavy Battlecruiser, Unit Delta, Donny Kurniawan - and everyone else who has paid Clodhoppers a visit!

Thanks for reading, and thanks for playing Clodhoppers :)