Workshop Bug Fixes (Update 0.1.5.1)

Hello,

After releasing the Workshop update we found out some minor bug fixes. So this update will address those bugs.

The list of fixes include the following :-

Fixed : Workshop preview image not updating when the file is update.

Fixed : Workshop title and description not updating on updating the file.

Following are the Design Choices Which are not bugs :-

Since Steam has a size limitation of having 1-2mb preview images, the preview image may not always be high quality. In that case you are free to add any custom image through the steam workshop page. We cant do anything in this case since if we raise the image size then the file will not be uploaded. So we suggest you to first update the file on workshop , then use the steam workshop page to upload custom images for workshop display. (However this would only be seen while browsing workshop.)

When the game is first loaded the downloaded levels will be empty from the load panel. In that case simply use the refresh button to refresh the levels. (provided steam has a internet connection). This is done to avoid duplication of downloaded files. This is again not a bug. Also you have to refresh the page a couple of times depending on your network. Just wait a few minutes before retrying.

Thanks for the support.

Team Gamergetik