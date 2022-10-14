This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’re taking a very short break from our work on Game Update 1 to bring you an updated list of Known Issues! Following 1.05’s release, we’ve seen a major decrease in crash rates, multiplayer-related issues and general bug reporting.

If you encounter a glitch and want to report it, make sure to check out the list below first - we might already be working on a solution.

Known Issues | Version 1.05

VISUAL

When pumping the rod, it can artificially vibrate. This effect will be removed in our next update for a more realistic experience.

Water Buoys no longer float in the water, instead sinking to the water bed.

Dev Team’s Notes: Bad Buoys. We float together, we sink together.

The Spanish Companionship Dollar and the Norwegian Friendship Dollar are using incorrect images in the Handbook.

The waterwheel on the wheelhouse at the Watermill location spins in the wrong way. It also has a post intersecting the moving wheel geometry.

Dev Team’s Notes: Big shoutout to our community member on Discord who reported this to us early on! Your help spotting and sharing these issues with us is dearly appreciated.

When driving a vehicle at speed, the vehicle may appear to flicker momentarily.

The water caustic effects in the Reserve Population and Latest Catch menus disappear on the fish after entering and exiting the Handbook for the first time.

Water can still visually clip through the bottom of boats. However, this does not impact handling.

When viewed from specific angles (mainly from an elevated position), water may show some inaccurate reflections.

Float movement currently doesn’t match wave movement as accurately as desired.

The water’s appearance can sometimes differ from its actual physical movement.

Changes to some graphics and video settings during gameplay may not apply.

Dev Team’s Notes: Restarting the game will make sure all your settings are correctly applied.

When watching a watch tower sequence, you may see a secondary and unintentional camera fade at the end.

On rare occasions, some objects may appear to float, clip, or not properly align with the ground as you explore the open world.

On rare occasions, some distant parts of the terrain may not render as expected.

Specific AMD graphics cards may experience corrupted clouds.

UI

It’s currently not possible to select the third rod from the Quick Menu when using a gamepad.

“Hold to Interact” prompts are currently inconsistent in their duration. They should all be the same length.

Players attempting to boot the game with below minimum spec hardware or software sometimes receive an inaccurate warning message or no message at all.

Dev Team’s Notes: Please make sure to check our minimum and recommended specs before getting the game. A large portion of crash reports we’re currently receiving in the community relates to players attempting to launch the game on unsupported CPUs/GPUs. Of course, we’ll always try to further improve our optimization of the game where we can, but fixes for unsupported hardware cannot take priority over improvements for players meeting requirements.

Map icons don’t perfectly move in sync when panning over the reserve map.

The handbook displays a limited amount of compatible baits and lures for each fish species, instead of showing the primary ones.

When unsupported characters are used in players’ names, they appear blank in-game (on the map and during gameplay).

Mission waypoints may not always reappear if the game was closed in the middle of a mission.

The “Golden Tour” mission may be re-tracked after you’ve fast-traveled or re-entered the reserve.

PROGRESSION

Two of the waterbody discoveries in Silver Strand Meadows are not unlocking as they should on the map.

The reward for reaching 1000 Reserve Reputation is not unlocking (only possible to reach 990).

Optional tutorial missions are all visible at the start of the game. They should instead only appear when progress towards them is made.

GAMEPLAY

Rods can sometimes appear straighter than they should be under high tension levels.

The default fishing position on boats is incorrect.

CUSTOMIZATION

During customization, the character’s hair appears black or white when wearing a hat.

MULTIPLAYER

In multiplayer, other players’ avatars may occasionally be missing an item of clothing or two.

In multiplayer, when other players fast travel, their avatar might not despawn immediately from their previous location as intended.

Dev Team’s Notes: We’re hard at work on bringing a solution to these overly-attached friends in Game Update 1.

AUDIO

On rare occasions, the vehicle you’re in (boat or 4x4) may lose audio.

Dev Team’s Notes: We have a fix for this issue scheduled for Game Update 1. In the meantime, know that exiting and re-entering the vehicle typically resolves the issue.

Keep an eye out for more information on Game Update 1 as we get closer to release. We’ll make sure to unpack all its new features and improvements with you as soon as we’ve put the finishing touches to it!

In the meantime, if you encounter a technical issue or wanna share feedback on the game, make sure to join us on Discord where we have dedicated channels for both.

Join us on Discord: https://avlche.com/TADiscord

The Angler's Website: https://avlche.com/TASupport

Happy fishing, Anglers!