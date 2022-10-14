 Skip to content

Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation update for 14 October 2022

Update 2022-10-14 - Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9723279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a pretty minor update. I fixed a lot of bugs around the economy, so things should actually work as intended right now. However, the game still often feels something of a sludge right now. I haven't fully gotten the early favor economy back on track, so it can be very hard to get the second city and so the whole game slows down. Also, the tech tree needs some editing. For my next update, I'm going to focus on those, getting some quality of life updates in and of course, more tutorial work, so tell me if there's anything that you feel is unclear.

