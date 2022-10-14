SURPRISE! 🎉 New update: new map, enemy & fixes 🔧

Hello Scouts! 🖖

Let’s start on the high 🎵 - our team is busy working on a big and important update, but to not keep you waiting too long, today we are launching a update packed with various QoL things that were requested by our players. Have a great weekend!

What’s new? 👀

Among many bug fixes, there is a new demolishing feature that allows the destruction of buildings more conveniently (including walls!). 🏛️

Also, the inventory was improved - your items will no longer change place when a stack is depleted. There are also some improvements to the map editor, most notably support for Steam Workshop tags.

Oh, and there is also a new adventure map: Desert Excavation. Let’s pretend for a moment it’s not a biggie. Just kidding, it is a biggie. The new map is, well, sandy. ⛱️

📝 The full list of changes:

### Added

added new adventure map: Desert Excavation

new enemy: King

new enemy swarm types: Slow Swarm, Explosive Swarm, Shooting Swarm, Flying Shooting Swarm

after dying, the items that were in quickbind slots have priority to occupy them

other items will try skip these slots if there is space

other items will try skip these slots if there is space some parts of the UI will now become translucent when they are covering a player

it's now possible to cancel Lab research

added many new hints

added new Extras menu

includes access to scorecards

includes a list of all game hints

includes credits

includes secret options 👀

includes access to scorecards includes a list of all game hints includes credits includes secret options 👀 added option to demolish a building from the build menu

can also be used to cancel building something

can also be used to cancel building something drones will now return resources to a Storage Container if there is space, instead of dropping

Steam: Workshop map browser now displays tags (if available) and allows filtering by tags

Editor: status of the map (saved or unsaved) is now displayed

Editor: added new validation mode

you can complete the map in this mode to mark it as "validated", until it's modified again

validated maps get a special internal tag in Steam Workshop and a highlight in map list

you can complete the map in this mode to mark it as "validated", until it's modified again validated maps get a special internal tag in Steam Workshop and a highlight in map list Editor: added a list of all pickups placed on map

Editor: added an icon to indicate instant conditions (i.e. events that aren't fullfiled continuously)

Editor: added event conditions: Special - "Player Has Item", "Weapon Upgrade Level", "Technology Researched"

Editor: "Wave Defeated" condition can now have wave number specified

Editor: added copy/pasting for events and conditions/actions

Editor, Steam: added support for Steam Workshop tags

** Changed**

** inventory may now have "holes" and no longer auto-changes to other items on depleted stacks

healing is now better displayed on the health bar

destroying buildings in Forsaken Tunnels no longer triggers game over if they were no longer needed

Lab has now guaranteed weapon tech in one slot

build drones will now drop resources faster

throwable items (flares, grenades etc.) no longer bounce off lava

hidden techs are now hidden in Tech menu until unlocked

renamed "Alternative Movement" to "Relative WSAD Movement"

we've had this option for 6 months, please stop requesting it

we've had this option for 6 months, please stop requesting it standarized turret upgrade order with and without Turrets Upgrade tech

Steam: achievements can no longer be obtained on unofficial maps

Editor: improved appearance of the events panel (more icons and separators)

Editor: Ice, Ivy, Sandstone and Wood can now be dug by monsters

Editor: reworked how materials are swapped

Editor: reworked Interactive Light object. You can now customize its pattern

Editor: improved tooltip for enemies and Stone Gates without items

Editor: monster nests can now be rotated

### Fixed

Saving: fixed fog of war effect in Fear the Darkness breaking after a few loads

Saving: fixed not being able to finish a completed map after loading (if you have old completed saves, you can win them now)

Saving: fixed some wave enemies getting lost after loading

Saving: placed blueprints are now loaded more reliably

fixed reactor and building states after load

it's no longer possible to use . in a save slot name

fixed being able to send empty bug reports

fixed long death messages being cut

stamina no longer falls below 0

fixed Repair Gun sound not looping

fixed Lumen Farm screens not displaying information

fixed tutorial stuck at drill upgrade in rare cases

fixed items from workshop being tranpsorted inside neighboring walls

fixed bug report dialog not wrapping text

fixed workshop item icon being too small while making

fixed not being able to open game menu with keyboard when playing with 2 gamepads

fixed co-op button still changing to "Stop Co-op" when starting co-op was cancelled

fixed swarms from nest attacking base

improved loading time of custom maps and saves

fixed being able to save when it shouldn't be possible

Editor: map changes are now detected much more reliably

Editor: fixed Message Box not being configurable

Editor: fixed tooltips being obstructed by cursor

Editor: removed "All Defeated" condition from Hole Trap (it's not implemented yet)

Editor: Lumen and Metal are no longer an available target for event conditions (they were never supported).

Whoa, that’s a lot.

Stay tuned for the upcoming big update that's going to completely revamp the Lumen and metal balance, making Lumen much more relevant.

The new update will also add many new achievements (as you can already see on our game page), and... procedurally generated maps. ETA is next month (subject to change). There's lots to be waiting for.

Stay tuned for more coming really soon! 💪

Last but not least - we’re working on Maps Summary 4! This time we chose 3 fantastic maps.🗺️ You’re gonna love them!

Play the updated game during the weekend (and after the weekend!), “follow” us on Steam ⚙️, join our Discord 🎧 server and follow us on Facebook 👍 and Twitter. 🐦

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1713810/Lumencraft/

That’s all for now. 2Dynamic Games’ going dark.

See ya! 🚀