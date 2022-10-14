SURPRISE! 🎉 New update: new map, enemy & fixes 🔧

Hello Scouts! 🖖
Let’s start on the high 🎵 - our team is busy working on a big and important update, but to not keep you waiting too long, today we are launching a update packed with various QoL things that were requested by our players. Have a great weekend!
What’s new? 👀
Among many bug fixes, there is a new demolishing feature that allows the destruction of buildings more conveniently (including walls!). 🏛️
Also, the inventory was improved - your items will no longer change place when a stack is depleted. There are also some improvements to the map editor, most notably support for Steam Workshop tags.
Oh, and there is also a new adventure map: Desert Excavation. Let’s pretend for a moment it’s not a biggie. Just kidding, it is a biggie. The new map is, well, sandy. ⛱️
📝 The full list of changes:
## [EA Regular Update] -- 2022-10-14 - VERSION = 7690
### Added
- added new adventure map: Desert Excavation
- new enemy: King
- new enemy swarm types: Slow Swarm, Explosive Swarm, Shooting Swarm, Flying Shooting Swarm
- after dying, the items that were in quickbind slots have priority to occupy them
other items will try skip these slots if there is space
- some parts of the UI will now become translucent when they are covering a player
- it's now possible to cancel Lab research
- added many new hints
- added new Extras menu
includes access to scorecards
includes a list of all game hints
includes credits
includes secret options 👀
- added option to demolish a building from the build menu
can also be used to cancel building something
- drones will now return resources to a Storage Container if there is space, instead of dropping
- Steam: Workshop map browser now displays tags (if available) and allows filtering by tags
- Editor: status of the map (saved or unsaved) is now displayed
- Editor: added new validation mode
you can complete the map in this mode to mark it as "validated", until it's modified again
validated maps get a special internal tag in Steam Workshop and a highlight in map list
- Editor: added a list of all pickups placed on map
- Editor: added an icon to indicate instant conditions (i.e. events that aren't fullfiled continuously)
- Editor: added event conditions: Special - "Player Has Item", "Weapon Upgrade Level", "Technology Researched"
- Editor: "Wave Defeated" condition can now have wave number specified
- Editor: added copy/pasting for events and conditions/actions
- Editor, Steam: added support for Steam Workshop tags
**
Changed**
- inventory may now have "holes" and no longer auto-changes to other items on depleted stacks
- healing is now better displayed on the health bar
- destroying buildings in Forsaken Tunnels no longer triggers game over if they were no longer needed
- Lab has now guaranteed weapon tech in one slot
- build drones will now drop resources faster
- throwable items (flares, grenades etc.) no longer bounce off lava
- hidden techs are now hidden in Tech menu until unlocked
- renamed "Alternative Movement" to "Relative WSAD Movement"
we've had this option for 6 months, please stop requesting it
- standarized turret upgrade order with and without Turrets Upgrade tech
- Steam: achievements can no longer be obtained on unofficial maps
- Editor: improved appearance of the events panel (more icons and separators)
- Editor: Ice, Ivy, Sandstone and Wood can now be dug by monsters
- Editor: reworked how materials are swapped
- Editor: reworked Interactive Light object. You can now customize its pattern
- Editor: improved tooltip for enemies and Stone Gates without items
- Editor: monster nests can now be rotated
### Fixed
- Saving: fixed fog of war effect in Fear the Darkness breaking after a few loads
- Saving: fixed not being able to finish a completed map after loading (if you have old completed saves, you can win them now)
- Saving: fixed some wave enemies getting lost after loading
- Saving: placed blueprints are now loaded more reliably
- fixed reactor and building states after load
- it's no longer possible to use . in a save slot name
- fixed being able to send empty bug reports
- fixed long death messages being cut
- stamina no longer falls below 0
- fixed Repair Gun sound not looping
- fixed Lumen Farm screens not displaying information
- fixed tutorial stuck at drill upgrade in rare cases
- fixed items from workshop being tranpsorted inside neighboring walls
- fixed bug report dialog not wrapping text
- fixed workshop item icon being too small while making
- fixed not being able to open game menu with keyboard when playing with 2 gamepads
- fixed co-op button still changing to "Stop Co-op" when starting co-op was cancelled
- fixed swarms from nest attacking base
- improved loading time of custom maps and saves
- fixed being able to save when it shouldn't be possible
- Editor: map changes are now detected much more reliably
- Editor: fixed Message Box not being configurable
- Editor: fixed tooltips being obstructed by cursor
- Editor: removed "All Defeated" condition from Hole Trap (it's not implemented yet)
- Editor: Lumen and Metal are no longer an available target for event conditions (they were never supported).
Whoa, that’s a lot.
Stay tuned for the upcoming big update that's going to completely revamp the Lumen and metal balance, making Lumen much more relevant.
The new update will also add many new achievements (as you can already see on our game page), and... procedurally generated maps. ETA is next month (subject to change). There's lots to be waiting for.
Stay tuned for more coming really soon! 💪
Last but not least - we’re working on Maps Summary 4! This time we chose 3 fantastic maps.🗺️ You’re gonna love them!
Play the updated game during the weekend (and after the weekend!), “follow” us on Steam ⚙️, join our Discord 🎧 server and follow us on Facebook 👍 and Twitter. 🐦
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1713810/Lumencraft/
That’s all for now. 2Dynamic Games’ going dark.
See ya! 🚀
Changed files in this update