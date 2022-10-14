Vinyl Junkies Story Tasks, Simulation Tweaks and Occult skills.

It’s Friday and I wanted to give you all an update before the weekend. As always, tons of work made it into the new build and while a lot of testing has been done, testing remains ongoing.

Store Simulation

The store simulation is getting a fairly large update and I am in the middle of it. So there is more to come but for now here are some of the new adjustments.

• The popularity impact on the customers coming to the store has been adjusted.

• The process time at the cash register has been adjusted to be quicker.

• Default search time at the record racks has been reduced.

• Store was limited to 6 clients at a time, now the limit is 8. ( Note : The number of racks also limits the number of clients willing to shop. Too few racks and too many clients overcrowds the store.)

There is still an issue with the store getting overcrowded due to too much marketing in the late part of the game. This will be adjusted in the next update.

Occult Skills.

One major enhancement is how the Occult skills are displayed in the interface. These bonuses are now clearly displayed in the Sigil of Baphomet Tooltip.

Additionally, if you look around the interface, in tooltips or windows you will notice that a few black boxes have been added with the words No Bonus.

Once an Occult skill has been unlocked, these will display a red box, the name of the unlocked skill and the effect is has on the game element.

In example :

When you unlock the Devils Worship skill, you will find on the Devil worshipping action a box saying : [ Devils Worship +Speed ]

Vinyl Junkies Story Tasks.

In addition to the normal game tasks, we now have Vinly Junkies Story Tasks. These are tasks located in the Seller Roster. Each seller has a task and completing all eight tasks will unlock the 11th symbol which is used to open the gates of hell.

Code fix and adjustments

• Bug in the rack refill systems where racks at lvl 4 would no longer refill properly has been fixed.

• Refill 7 and 8 did not have the right number of records.

• Prestige points Save/Load sync issue fixed.

• The Tattooist skill was not properly saving the bonus.

• Tasks button fade is now quicker.

• Fix the worship the devil button persistence.

• The seller conversations now unlock the Story Tasks.

• Story Tasks now unlocks the 11th symbol.

New Art!

• The cyclist and the skateboard dude are now in color!

• Night city looks has been updated!

• Cars now have headlights and bright tail lights at night.

• The final Seller / Vinyl Junkie illustration has been added to the game!

• Secret 11th symbol art added to the game.

What’s coming?

• General interface enhancements.

• Final cut scene / game finale.

• 4 more clients for the simulation.

• ...we are still missing some dialogs/tasks and task information...

Alright! I hope you all enjoy this update – If you encounter any issues – please write so I can resolve them as quick as possible.

Have a great weekend!