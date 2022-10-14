Update 0.1.42 - Battle Improvements and More!

One of the biggest complaints I've had is that the battles are clunky, and this update attempts to fix that, along with a number of other quality of life changes and improvements!

Changelog:

Improved battle UI - you can now memorize spells, and quick cast them without opening their spells list.

Added glossary to encyclopedia, and made some words clickable to bring it up.

Trial gives more info on each evidence (like date you got the evidence and a brief refresher). You can also bring up the evidence list at any time during a trial.

Added animations to using potions & items, and improved potion crafting animation.

Added enchanting animation.

Added icons to the inventory and crafting menus.

Any ally can now be chosen to make potions - not just the party leader!

Changed Options to Menu on the title page - as there are several things I wanted to put there (credits, community link, and later achievements).

Added load option in game pause menu

Minor improvements/stat changes.

Removed animal guide and book from equipment. These were part of the original game to increase personality points, but we decided they were no longer needed.

As you may have noticed during my streams during Steam Next Fest, I'm halfway done with adding year 2 to the game - although I want to finish it before I upload it to the playtest.