 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Omnify Hotspot update for 14 October 2022

Omnify Hotspot 4.1 Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9722944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're delighted to announce the release of Omnify Hotspot 4.1. This release contains several improvements based on your feedback. Please send your comments and suggestions to us, we like to read and use them!

Performance
The overall responsiveness has been greatly improved, such as reducing the time it takes to switch between features. Furthermore, starting the application is significantly faster.

Installer
If security update KB4474419 isn't installed on Windows 7, you'll now be asked to install it. This change doesn't affect Omnify Hotspot running on newer Windows versions.

What else?
The issues that you've reported have all been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Omnify Hotspot Content Depot 1206741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link