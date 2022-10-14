Omnify Hotspot 4.1 Update Released

We're delighted to announce the release of Omnify Hotspot 4.1. This release contains several improvements based on your feedback. Please send your comments and suggestions to us, we like to read and use them!

Performance

The overall responsiveness has been greatly improved, such as reducing the time it takes to switch between features. Furthermore, starting the application is significantly faster.

Installer

If security update KB4474419 isn't installed on Windows 7, you'll now be asked to install it. This change doesn't affect Omnify Hotspot running on newer Windows versions.

What else?

The issues that you've reported have all been fixed.