YOU ASKED FOR IT!

Ever since the first trailer, you've been telling us that you love the game's soundtrack and wish you could listen to it anywhere, not just in Unusual Findings.

First of all, thank you!

We're very pleased that you liked the music in the game ^^

Second: congratulations!

You can now get original tracks by Tomas Ferrero - vocalist and bassist of Argentine band Rayos Laser, nominated for MTV Europe Awards and Latin Grammy Awards. All tracks are available with artwork, credits and meta tags:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2151060/Unusual_Findings__Original_Soundtrack/

We also prepared an excellent Unusual Findings digital art book to share a lot of additional interesting facts about the characters and the events in the game. The beautiful artbook includes previously unreleased images from the game and sketches, all with descriptions:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2151070/Unusual_Findings__Digital_Artbook/

A nice bonus, but not less important - a terrific collection of 36 HD wallpapers depicting the characters and places from Unusual Findings:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2151071/Unusual_Findings__HD_Wallpapers/

Once again, we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support and feedback!

We're already working on fixing minor bugs, such as the "holiday tree climbing the stairs". And we want to remind you that...

...the game has multiple endings as well as puzzle solutions.

So if you've seen a solution in some video that doesn't work for you, you probably just chose a slightly different way earlier ;)

We wonder which ending you'll come up with...? Good luck in unraveling the puzzles and enjoy the gameplay!