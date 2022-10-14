 Skip to content

Wheels of Duty update for 14 October 2022

Leader-boards And Last Team Standing

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Leader boards and ranks.
Added The First competitive Game Mode "Last Team Standing"
Fixed Player movement bug (not in zombies yett)
Fixed alot of issues revolving around multiplayer in zombies and client/host disconnects
added system for wheelchair skins (added 1 other skin provided by discord member Goohb )

Reworked The Player UI

Reworked the Game Mode back end to Simplify the implementation of new game modes in future updates.

Coming next update
-Farm Map
-Farm Character Pack DLC
-Another Competitive Mode (undecided on which to implement Next)

