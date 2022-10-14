Update notes for v0.4.59a

Thank you everyone for testing the game and being part of its development!

Here's a list of the updates made for this version

Audio and texture compression update. Reduced in game memory use in 4K by over 30% without compromising quality.

Minor bug fixes

Xbox Controller Support (keyboard and other controllers work with no on screen support) - Extended on screen support coming soon

Added a FPS toggle on the options menu, with this you can check how smooth the game is running in your PC.

Update size reduced to 50%

Improved visibility in the first region of "Ngelol mapu"