Update notes for v0.4.59a

Thank you everyone for testing the game and being part of its development!
Here's a list of the updates made for this version
- Audio and texture compression update. Reduced in game memory use in 4K by over 30% without compromising quality.
- Minor bug fixes
- Xbox Controller Support (keyboard and other controllers work with no on screen support) - Extended on screen support coming soon
- Added a FPS toggle on the options menu, with this you can check how smooth the game is running in your PC.
- Update size reduced to 50%
- Improved visibility in the first region of "Ngelol mapu"
Changed files in this update