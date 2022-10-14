 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wekufu Playtest update for 14 October 2022

Update notes for v0.4.59a

Share · View all patches · Build 9722828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone for testing the game and being part of its development!
Here's a list of the updates made for this version

  • Audio and texture compression update. Reduced in game memory use in 4K by over 30% without compromising quality.
  • Minor bug fixes
  • Xbox Controller Support (keyboard and other controllers work with no on screen support) - Extended on screen support coming soon
  • Added a FPS toggle on the options menu, with this you can check how smooth the game is running in your PC.
  • Update size reduced to 50%
  • Improved visibility in the first region of "Ngelol mapu"

Changed files in this update

Depot 2165631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link