Additional Announcement on nProtect Program & Error Code

Dear fellow Rune Hunters.

This is an announcement on nProtect for those Rune Hunters who have been concerned regarding this issue.

UNDECEMBER will be providing a nProtect uninstallation program.

Please kindly wait a little more, as we will do our best to bring you the solution as soon as possible.

Moreover, for the Rune Hunters who have difficulty accessing due to the game guard issue, please check below for the solutions regarding the possible error codes.

Error Code 110

A message when the GameGuard is activated repeatedly.

Terminate the GameMon process or reboot and restart to check..

Error Code 112

This error occurs when memory space lacks or is infected with a virus.

Please get the virus checked and also secure more memory space as well.

Error Code 114

This error occurs when the GameGuard fails to reset.

Please reboot and retry, then proceed with the virus and Spyware inspection

Moreover, if there are several programs activated, please turn off the other programs and only access UNDECEMBER.

Error Code 115

This error occurs when the GameGuard is activated repeatedly.

Please turn off the game completely and restart the game.

Error Code 155

This error occurs when the Window system file has been damaged or exposed to a virus.

Please scan the virus and check for any issues in the Window system file.

Error Code 340

This error occurs when the GameGuard has failed to update.

Usually, this is because the network status is unstable, so please check your Internet status.

If the Internet is not the issue, this may occur depending on your personal firewall status.

Please check your firewall status.

Error Code 350

This means that the GameGuard update has been canceled.

Either the update was not done so it was canceled or cannot be accessed.

Please inspect the network status and retry.

Error Code 360

This occurs when the GameGuard update has not been completed.

If you are using a vaccine program, please retry after adding UNDECEMBER and nProtect to an approved program.

Error Code 380

This occurs when the GameGuard update server access has failed.

Usually, this happens when the network status is unstable

so please inspect the network status and retry.

If you are still experiencing the issue even after taking all the measures listed above, please compress and attach all the filename extensions that are erl from [C Drive > Program Files > Steam > Steamapps > Common > UNDECEMBER > RzGame > GameGuard] folder and submit your inquiry to UNDECEMBER Support.

[UNDECEMBER Support]

Please take note of the details above in using the game.

We will do our best to provide a stable game service.

Thank you.