0.10.01 InDev / Testing Branch Yuppie update access now available

0.10.01 (InDev / Testing Branch Only)

Added Yuppie tenants

Added Harold’s furniture catalogue

Fixed bubble not appearing on opening IQ’ERE wooden flooring furniture catalogue

Fixed small tiles UI not deactivating correctly when additional pages opened in IQ’ERE furniture catalogue

Changed extractor fan screws to small

Fixed work light tool search functionality incorrectly returning the circular saw

Tiles & wooden flooring now utilise specular and normal mapping, greatly improving the visuals

Made some of the wooden floorings look less deteriorated

Rounded carpet & flooring prices up to make them consistent with the rest of the catalogue pricing structure

Improved the text quality on the bubble UI for carpet and flooring

Fixed collisions on Agoost kitchen cabinet and drawers which prevented item placement atop

Fixed tenant UI not displaying correctly on tenant application letter

Added tool tip UI for muck (previously incorrectly displayed as #!##!#)

Fixed maintain 20% / 40% tasks not ticking off after repairs

Fixed weird dirt pile issue on property

Fixed rounding point error caused by ladders falling through the world, which could cause game to soft lock

Fixed pressing esc / RMB while in furniture catalogues not returning to the index.

Added Index UI selection on Furniture & Building catalogue pages

Fixed a bunch of minor catalogue UI issues such mis-numbered amounts and mislabelled surface types

Returned interest rates to loan document, in preparation for the retirement feature

Fixed issue with large window, brick-only walls not checking for windows, therefore preventing the task from being completed

Fixed issue where brick-only builds were unliveable due to the game thinking it needed No-Fines added

Fixed time not stopping during phone catalogue use and drink ordering

Fixed soft lock caused by tiles breaking in wheel barrows

Known issues:

Yuppies are missing voice lines.

Harold's catalogue is missing cover art.

Cheers,

Greg