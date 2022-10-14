0.10.01 InDev / Testing Branch Yuppie update access now available

0.10.01 (InDev / Testing Branch Only)
Added Yuppie tenants
Added Harold’s furniture catalogue
Fixed bubble not appearing on opening IQ’ERE wooden flooring furniture catalogue
Fixed small tiles UI not deactivating correctly when additional pages opened in IQ’ERE furniture catalogue
Changed extractor fan screws to small
Fixed work light tool search functionality incorrectly returning the circular saw
Tiles & wooden flooring now utilise specular and normal mapping, greatly improving the visuals
Made some of the wooden floorings look less deteriorated
Rounded carpet & flooring prices up to make them consistent with the rest of the catalogue pricing structure
Improved the text quality on the bubble UI for carpet and flooring
Fixed collisions on Agoost kitchen cabinet and drawers which prevented item placement atop
Fixed tenant UI not displaying correctly on tenant application letter
Added tool tip UI for muck (previously incorrectly displayed as #!##!#)
Fixed maintain 20% / 40% tasks not ticking off after repairs
Fixed weird dirt pile issue on property
Fixed rounding point error caused by ladders falling through the world, which could cause game to soft lock
Fixed pressing esc / RMB while in furniture catalogues not returning to the index.
Added Index UI selection on Furniture & Building catalogue pages
Fixed a bunch of minor catalogue UI issues such mis-numbered amounts and mislabelled surface types
Returned interest rates to loan document, in preparation for the retirement feature
Fixed issue with large window, brick-only walls not checking for windows, therefore preventing the task from being completed
Fixed issue where brick-only builds were unliveable due to the game thinking it needed No-Fines added
Fixed time not stopping during phone catalogue use and drink ordering
Fixed soft lock caused by tiles breaking in wheel barrows
Known issues:
Yuppies are missing voice lines.
Harold's catalogue is missing cover art.
Cheers,
Greg
Changed depots in indev branch