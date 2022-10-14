DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is out now! 🔥

Never give up hope, no matter how powerful your opponent!

In DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS, players can choose between joining a team of seven Survivors and try to escape and survive, or impersonating the powerful Raider and impede the Survivors’ escape. Survivors will have to rely on their wits, items scattered through the map and cooperation with fellow survivors in order to activate the Super Time Machine and escape the Raider.



If they choose to play as a Raider, players will embody one of the iconic antagonists from Dragon Ball such as Cell, Majin Buu or Frieza. Each of them will become more dangerous as the game progresses, evolving into new powerful forms and destroying parts of the map reducing the chances for Survivors to hide.

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS will receive continuous support after release with seasonal new content and updates to delight fans! The game also has a free seasonal Dragon Tier that will reward players with free content as they play the game. This season tier 50 reward will be the Farmer skin for Survivors.

