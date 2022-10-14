October Update now live!

Release notes, Patch #4

This is an overhaul update on the first level + the gameplay. We've overhauled and fixed a ton of the jankyness, readability, bugs, and depth of the content --- dare to say it, the game plays ten times better now. Since this is a big overhaul, both content-wise and with the game's data. We recommend starting from the beginning! With the scripted sequences, dialogue, etc... it should be a fun experience though!

Improvements

Map! Now we have it. Includes landmarks/mission markers as well.

Now we have it. Includes landmarks/mission markers as well. Storytelling! Added an intro, scripted sequences, and more dialogue.

Added an intro, scripted sequences, and more dialogue. Punching! Juicier fighting, with punching that reads and connects better.

Juicier fighting, with punching that reads and connects better. Moving! Move and jump are now silky smooth. They react properly to stairs and odd angles.

Move and jump are now silky smooth. They react properly to stairs and odd angles. UI has way more information, like damage direction, damage type, save icon, air gauge, etc.

A Touch of GFX polish (environment details + mesh textures + UI fun stuff).

First level now connects to a new level (the next area is still unfinished).

Changed Spiky Spheres to instant kill enemies.

Remade the prison guard visuals + story details.

Gibs.

++ Unlisted tiny details and small additions, both to the first level and overall gameplay.

Bug Fixes

Fixed missing the platform when jumping from helicopter.

Fixed the punch gauge breaking if you die or do weird stuff while powering up your fists.

Fixed underwater movement (coherent and the speed is not all over the place).

Fixed punk bar ceiling collider issue.

Fixed shop showing incorrect amount of scraps.

Fixed HUD showing incorrect amount of scraps.

Fixed jump sound playing underwater.

Fixed floating hand from using the healing station.

Fixed collider issues within The Cavity.

Next...

Also, we've been working on the new content (level, enemies, abilities), that ARE coming along well, but required a new iteration on the old codebase and content. From here on, the patches should work more seamlessly.

Thank you for your support & keep on punching!