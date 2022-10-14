October Update now live!

Release notes, Patch #4
This is an overhaul update on the first level + the gameplay. We've overhauled and fixed a ton of the jankyness, readability, bugs, and depth of the content --- dare to say it, the game plays ten times better now. Since this is a big overhaul, both content-wise and with the game's data. We recommend starting from the beginning! With the scripted sequences, dialogue, etc... it should be a fun experience though!
Improvements
- Map! Now we have it. Includes landmarks/mission markers as well.
- Storytelling! Added an intro, scripted sequences, and more dialogue.
- Punching! Juicier fighting, with punching that reads and connects better.
- Moving! Move and jump are now silky smooth. They react properly to stairs and odd angles.
- UI has way more information, like damage direction, damage type, save icon, air gauge, etc.
- A Touch of GFX polish (environment details + mesh textures + UI fun stuff).
- First level now connects to a new level (the next area is still unfinished).
- Changed Spiky Spheres to instant kill enemies.
- Remade the prison guard visuals + story details.
- Gibs.
++ Unlisted tiny details and small additions, both to the first level and overall gameplay.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed missing the platform when jumping from helicopter.
- Fixed the punch gauge breaking if you die or do weird stuff while powering up your fists.
- Fixed underwater movement (coherent and the speed is not all over the place).
- Fixed punk bar ceiling collider issue.
- Fixed shop showing incorrect amount of scraps.
- Fixed HUD showing incorrect amount of scraps.
- Fixed jump sound playing underwater.
- Fixed floating hand from using the healing station.
- Fixed collider issues within The Cavity.
Next...
Also, we've been working on the new content (level, enemies, abilities), that ARE coming along well, but required a new iteration on the old codebase and content. From here on, the patches should work more seamlessly.
Thank you for your support & keep on punching!
