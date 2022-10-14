Newest WD build with landmines

-Added landmines to each class. Can be used against vehicles and infantry. It has 5 minutes of lifetime. Each faction has its own color of land mine, so you would know if you can step on it or not. Your own land mine can kill you, so it also has its own color. To arm it, just pull a pin (same as in frag grenade) and place it on the ground (make sure it’s placed red part up). Watch your steps! red should kill you, Blue shouldn't. On night maps they should be emissive. They should also change color after you switch teams (spawned Blue should change to red and vice versa). It won't happen right away, but it should.

-Added collision on tank turret, so it should be easier to hit the tank from the side.

-Frag grenades should cause little more damage to vehicles when exploded nearby

-Major changes to room connection logic in netcode. This should fix: black screens, please waits, rooms when too many players and all these nasty things we were facing for years. No more patching, it's full rework of this code area.