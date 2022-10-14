🎃 Trick or treat? Spooky Festival makes its debut in Asteroid! 🍬

New Solo Challenge Event!

Spooky Festival makes its debut in Asteroid: Pre-SEASON with game version 1.1.4 from October 14th to November 7th 2022!

Collect pumpkins, skulls and zombie heads to earn Spooky points to exchange for Halloween-themed rewards!

New cosmetic items: here are the Banners!

Banners are new cosmetic items that can be obtained from Events by completing missions and purchasing them from the Shop.

With the Spooky Festival Solo Challenge Event you can get 2 Halloween themed banners!

Banners are displayed every time you open the menu or when you join an online lobby and can be easily changed from the Garage!

Icing on the cake: a global test for Asteroid Online is coming!

Asetroid Online is Asteroid's online multiplayer mode scheduled to launch later this year.

In this mode it will be possible to play with a friend or a stranger by connecting in the same room to explore space together, fight in the Black Hole Raid to get rewards, compete in the PvP Arena, exchange items and much more.

In 2023, the possible number of players in the same room is expected to increase from 2 to 4 players.

We will also aim to create an MMO room shared with all players, but for now let's start thinking small!

The global test for Asteroid Online is coming this November. We invite you to follow us both here on Steam and on all our social networks such as Twitter, Discord and Instagram to find out when it will be available to the public.