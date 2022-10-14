 Skip to content

Hex of Steel update for 14 October 2022

6.6.2

Hello guys!

This isn't the biggest update I've made but a welcome one nonetheless!

ADDED:
  • Heroes editor.

That's it! Feel free to create your own heroes and make mods and share them on the workshop :)

