Terminus - V0.9.6 Hotfix

I've released a patch with balance improvements mostly related to special zombies. There are also some gameplay changes related to item weights. This hotfix was made thanks to your valuable emails and discussions. Thank you for leaving your feedback!

Fixed a bug where Fortified Houses could already have the requested item if you increased the drop chances in sandbox options.

Zombie Runners are dormant during the day now. When dormant, their field of vision is very narrow, and they hardly move.

Firefighter Zombie and SWAT Zombie’s day vision reduced from 3 to 2.5.

The maximum attack power of SWAT Zombie has been changed from 7.5 to 9.

The maximum attack power of Zombie Runner has been changed from 5 to 4.

Doctor’s First Aid HP recovery effect reduced from 10 to 6.

Reduced the weight of some items: Rag 0.5 → 0.2, Wrench 0.5 → 0.4, Pliers 0.4 → 0.3, Umbrella 0.4 → 0.3, Chocolate Bar 0.2 → 0.1

Attaching gun accessories now increases the value of the gun.

Fixed typos and added missing icons in some translations.

Added an icon and tooltip description for the zombie’s dormant state.

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon