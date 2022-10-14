Major Bug Fixes

Some known bugs that were brought to our attention were fixed(like the flying cars), please notify us about any other bug you found while playing and we will do our best to fix it.
RealMad Productions
_
for gamers by gamers
_
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some known bugs that were brought to our attention were fixed(like the flying cars), please notify us about any other bug you found while playing and we will do our best to fix it.
_
_
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update