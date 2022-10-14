 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Lonely People update for 14 October 2022

Major Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9722185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some known bugs that were brought to our attention were fixed(like the flying cars), please notify us about any other bug you found while playing and we will do our best to fix it.

RealMad Productions

_

for gamers by gamers

_

Changed files in this update

Depot 2136891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link