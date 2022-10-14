MonGirl Expedition v0.99.3 release and full changelog

MonGirl Sexpedition v0.99.3 is up for download! So, let’s see what’s new.

Oh, and to avoid any kind of misunderstanding about the version number, 99.3 will be the first of the last three content updates for MonGirl Expedition. These should go like 99.3, 99.7, and 1.00, where 1.00 is the final release version. Of course, I will still check the feedback and address any problems that might’ve sneaked under my radar, but v1.0 will be the finish line for the main and all core girls’ stories.

H content

Elly got a new H scene. Here’s the preview. To get it, you’ll need to finish a small quest for our owlgirl. She will ask you to find a lost expedition that tried to get an ancient alchemy book from ruins in the volcanic zone.

As always, this quest is available if you pick her as your favorite or activated freeplay mode after finishing the main story. Also, don’t forget that you can turn it on in your home even if you chose not to in the main quest.

New features and activities

The usual goodies package of a new puzzle and a new treasure hunt. Oh, and your favorite artist got a new batch of pictures to hang on the wall.

Naka got a new cute dress that players picked out for her. Here’s a preview.

Added dash skill. It costs only 5 MP and allows you to move 4 steps at high speed to either dodge an attack or close the distance to the foe. Of course, you can use it just to speed up moving through any combat zone. You can get it by digging up treasure from the new Elly’s quest. The map you need is in one of the chests you can open after finishing the rolling boulders minigame.

Added elixir potion that completely heals all your HP and MP. It’s craftable. You can find the formula during as the reward for completing the new Elly’s quest. Of course, you will still need to buy alchemy tools from Mona to brew it.

Increased the amount of each potion you can carry to 5 across the board.

Small fixes and improvements

Fixed a bug that prevented some H scenes from playing correctly even if the player chose the girl as their favorite. No lasting consequences. All H scenes are still available in the freeplay mode.

Adjusted some of the quest journal text to fit properly in text fields.

Fixed a problem with Elly’s scene where you can chain-start a different H scene after the first one. Nothing critical, just adjusted the script to show a proper image instead of a black screen during the starting sequence.

Fixed a bug that forced Mona’s sprite to remain on the screen after finishing her quest “Short fuse”.

As always, if you don’t like something about the game – tell me, and if you like MonGirl Sexpedition – tell your friends ^^