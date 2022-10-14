VC.2 is out of early access! Hurray, folks!

I'll start with important information, so that as many people as possible can see it.

Your saves from the early access version will not be compatible with the current version of the game. We did not delete them, just changed the default folder. This was done to protect those who do not read devlogs. For those who wish to express indignation over this, I suggest that you read the list of changes. The content is mostly added at the beginning of the game. Gallery and memories are disabled temporarily. We do not want to delay the release because of this and do not have time to make it. More precisely, we can make it, but we won’t have time to test it. We will make all the necessary changes in one patch, in a couple of weeks once we’ve had some rest. If any hotfixes are needed (although after so much testing this would be bad news), we'll release them tomorrow morning.

The list of all main changes:

The early access build had over 116k words; the current build has over 174k words.

The purification ritual (this is one of the biggest events added) Events with Ilga Random events at the apothecary, armory, brothel, and so on. Two new events at the river MC’s room (Training, rest) Alternative branch where you look for Kagera Events with Fiona Events at the brothel New events with Mrisya Events with Lilina Alternative vampires’ branch Two small random events in the town Five events with Sarah. Event with Higrith Event with Elana Kilena’s branch fix

Maybe I forgot to mention a few things in this list.

The technical stuff:

Now you can set the speed of QTE sequences at the beginning of the game (this choice can’t be changed afterwards) Now you can choose a high difficulty for combat at the beginning of the game (this choice can’t be changed afterwards) The MC is stronger now when you play on easy difficulty We’ve nerfed the last mercenary you fight on the ship for all difficulties (he was way too strong), but we’ve significantly boosted Fuhrim. If someone’s scared of Fuhrim, you can let him escape. It’s not necessary to fight him.

Overall, the easy difficulty now means you can play the game without leveling up.

We’ve added some practical use to the already existing items in the game, Kagera’s amulet, Melora’s ring and vial with blood. You’ll be able to equip these items using the slot for amulets (via your inventory) and receive small bonuses to your stats.

Tweaks to the combat system and game’s balance - Added options to use potions from your inventory (before you could only use potions from your belt). – New sounds added (We’re trying to make the game more atmospheric)

It was a difficult release, and we are happy that this nightmare is finally over. Now we need some rest and reviews from you. We’re interested in any sort of feedback.

Thank you all for the wait. Enjoy.