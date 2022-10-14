 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Psycho Reign update for 14 October 2022

Tutorial and a lot more added / fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9722013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Since the release I have spoken to many of you and received many feedback. Thank you very much for that.
As a general feedback I noticed that the game is not clear on what to do enough at the start and it's just too hard overall. Unfortunately I couldn't progress as quick as I wanted with the changes as I just started a new job this week and as a father & husband I have other duties too.

Anyway, I tried to prioritise and do the most important changes first.
Please note that these changes are rolled out on "St. Temples" only and the other 2 maps are currently locked down until I see if the changes worked.

Version updates / fixes in V0.1e:

  • the start area is now replaced with a "tutorial area" where you can find explanations of the different icons and more importantly, it is described how and where to hide from the psycho
  • the psycho runs slower and damages a lot less giving you more chances to stay in one piece
  • the level size is greatly reduced (down to 60%)
  • hiding places now have floating icons above them to spot them easier
  • the child appears on the minimap
  • the child damages a lot less
  • psycho will not be going to the entry point of the first zone
  • score uploading was not working, only in case of death
  • jumpscare camera shake roughness is greately reduced
  • jumpscsare camera shake length increased by 40%
  • players cannot see themselves anymore
  • psycho is not able to damage you once it is dead
  • batteries are removed, flashlight will work properly for a lot longer
  • character's spawn rotation fixed

...

and a few more tiny changes.

Don't forget to jump on my discord server and give me some feedback, thanks.

Discord:
https://discord.gg/NuwS8J5cdW

d4Mn

Changed files in this update

Depot 1998041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link