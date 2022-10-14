Tutorial and a lot more added / fixed

Since the release I have spoken to many of you and received many feedback. Thank you very much for that.

As a general feedback I noticed that the game is not clear on what to do enough at the start and it's just too hard overall. Unfortunately I couldn't progress as quick as I wanted with the changes as I just started a new job this week and as a father & husband I have other duties too.

Anyway, I tried to prioritise and do the most important changes first.

Please note that these changes are rolled out on "St. Temples" only and the other 2 maps are currently locked down until I see if the changes worked.

Version updates / fixes in V0.1e:

the start area is now replaced with a "tutorial area" where you can find explanations of the different icons and more importantly, it is described how and where to hide from the psycho

the psycho runs slower and damages a lot less giving you more chances to stay in one piece

the level size is greatly reduced (down to 60%)

hiding places now have floating icons above them to spot them easier

the child appears on the minimap

the child damages a lot less

psycho will not be going to the entry point of the first zone

score uploading was not working, only in case of death

jumpscare camera shake roughness is greately reduced

jumpscsare camera shake length increased by 40%

players cannot see themselves anymore

psycho is not able to damage you once it is dead

batteries are removed, flashlight will work properly for a lot longer

character's spawn rotation fixed

...

and a few more tiny changes.

Don't forget to jump on my discord server and give me some feedback, thanks.

Discord:

https://discord.gg/NuwS8J5cdW

d4Mn