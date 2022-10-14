Tutorial and a lot more added / fixed

Since the release I have spoken to many of you and received many feedback. Thank you very much for that.
As a general feedback I noticed that the game is not clear on what to do enough at the start and it's just too hard overall. Unfortunately I couldn't progress as quick as I wanted with the changes as I just started a new job this week and as a father & husband I have other duties too.
Anyway, I tried to prioritise and do the most important changes first.
Please note that these changes are rolled out on "St. Temples" only and the other 2 maps are currently locked down until I see if the changes worked.
Version updates / fixes in V0.1e:
- the start area is now replaced with a "tutorial area" where you can find explanations of the different icons and more importantly, it is described how and where to hide from the psycho
- the psycho runs slower and damages a lot less giving you more chances to stay in one piece
- the level size is greatly reduced (down to 60%)
- hiding places now have floating icons above them to spot them easier
- the child appears on the minimap
- the child damages a lot less
- psycho will not be going to the entry point of the first zone
- score uploading was not working, only in case of death
- jumpscare camera shake roughness is greately reduced
- jumpscsare camera shake length increased by 40%
- players cannot see themselves anymore
- psycho is not able to damage you once it is dead
- batteries are removed, flashlight will work properly for a lot longer
- character's spawn rotation fixed
...
and a few more tiny changes.
Don't forget to jump on my discord server and give me some feedback, thanks.
Discord:
https://discord.gg/NuwS8J5cdW
d4Mn
