Hotfix for Character Selection Bug

As was previously mentioned, some users have been experiencing an issue with the character select screen that does not allow them to progress past it.

We have just released a hotfix which updates the character screen to match the standard menu style. This should resolve the issue. For any users who experienced the issue, we'd appreciate it if you could confirm it fixed in the community discussion, discord, or on twitter.

Below is a screenshot of how the new character select screen looks.

Thank you for your understanding while we worked on this fix.