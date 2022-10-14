Squad Select Revamp, New Maps, and Big Balance Changes - V0.01.85 - 14/10/2022



Hey all, this week we're bringing out our new and improved Squad Select, a reworked Asteroid Colony map, and The Fell Colonies.

Squad Select Redesign – Bringing you front and center to the build up to the match!

– Bringing you front and center to the build up to the match! Multiple Maps – Mo' maps mo' options.

– Mo' maps mo' options. A Whole Host of Balance Changes – Damage is king, so why not have everyone be a damage dealer?

– Damage is king, so why not have everyone be a damage dealer? Bug fixes – thanks to you guys, we were able to track down and fix a lot of bugs

You're welcome to join our Discord to help give us feedback! Make sure to let us know what you think of all the changes as that's the best way to have your input on the game.

Now, let’s take a look at the changes in more detail:

Squad and Map Select Redesign



The new Squad Select is focusing on keeping all of the old goodness, with a new lick of paint. The design is focused on minimising information at the start, making choices and actions clearer, but making sure the information is a click away if you want to dive into it. We've also had a revamp of the Map Select screen!

It also adds a whole host of new features:

Trooper rotation is now displayed on the Troopers

Chat is now in, by popular demand

We're showing when a Trooper has been picked and when they're locked in by others

All individual Player ranks are now shown

We've still got a few finishing touches to add, but let us know what you think about all the changes, all feedback is welcome and helps us make the game better for the future!

New Map - The Fell Colonies!



The Fell Colonies is home to a race of strong builders and brilliant inventors, including the genius aliens that designed and built Glorgan! There’s plenty to see perched atop the skyscrapers so check out the top of the manufactorium, catch a ride on the monorail, and try and catch a glimpse of Nebular’s statue below…

Asteroid Colony Rework



_Something strange was happening on the Asteroid Colony… The ground warped and changed below Nebular’s feet, and sights he thought he recognised were filled with an eerie sense that he’d never seen them before. An unusual power crackled through the air and across his skin; he gasped, jumping back from its touch instinctively. For a moment the fog cleared from his mind and memories flooded his brain – a war spanning the galaxy, a glimpse of Florp’s face full of fear, a portal ripping open time and space – but the memories faded as quickly as they had appeared.

“Nebular?” came a familiar voice from behind him, “What’s wrong?”

A concerned Glorgan had approached him from behind, placing a tentative hand on his shoulder. Nebular shrugged it off uneasily, certain that he had just been thinking about something important, something that he could no longer bring to mind.

“Nothing, it’s merely-” Nebular hesitated, unwilling to voice his fear. “Nothing.”_

Trooper Rotation

Damage:

Sarge , our rapid fire Soldier who excels in the middle of the fray dishing out AoE damage.

, our rapid fire Soldier who excels in the middle of the fray dishing out AoE damage. Tharlin, the king under the mountain is burrowing his way to a squad wipe.

Tank:

Skull Crusher , the smallest Giant from the island of Behemoth, dominates points and knocks skulls together whenever he's on the battlefield.

, the smallest Giant from the island of Behemoth, dominates points and knocks skulls together whenever he's on the battlefield. Glorgan, "Bleep Bloop".

Healer:

Florp, the alien medic that just wants people to stop shooting at him

Support:

Supreme Overlord Nebular, who dominates the battlefield from afar, letting his allies do the grunt work.

Striking a Balance

Rundown:

We’ve got some across the board changes in this patch as well as some balance changes to domination which we want to dive into in this section:

Health Reduction:

Everyone across the board is getting a health reduction of roughly 20%, apart from Skully who’s getting a bit more to bring him in line with the other tanks and help to balance Reserves. The aim of this change is to bring down the time to kill and make ability rotations and landing your shots actually mean something.

Reclassifying:

From watching games, looking at play rates, and listening to the community, we’ve been seeing more love for our damage classes than any of our others. We’re testing out bringing our classes more in line with the damage dealers, so our Supports, Healers, and Tanks are getting a bit of a balance change to improve their damage output while keeping their class' vibe.

They’ve still got all of their functionality – healing, buffing, CC, etc. – but now, when combined with the reduced health this patch, you’re going to have to make more tactical decisions on when and how you use your abilities. Just throwing them out is probably not going to end well.

Domination Changes:

VP Threshold: Changed from 1500 to 1250 .

. Walls VP Reward: Changed from 5 VP to 2 .

. Small Mortar VP Reward: Changed from 10 VP to 5 .

. Large Mortar VP Reward: Changed from 20 VP to 8 .

. Streak Ender VP Reward: Changed from 50 VP to 30 .

. Starting Respawn Timer: Changed from 10 to 13 seconds .

. Grouped Respawn Timer: Changed from 5 to 3 seconds.

Trooper Changes:

Sarge:

Health: Changed from 923 to 699

Changed from 923 to Cluster Grenade Cooldown: nerfed from 14 seconds to 16 seconds.

nerfed from 14 seconds to seconds. Suppressive Fire Damage: nerfed from 39 a tick to 33

Crow:

Health: Changed from 750 to 600

Skull Crusher:

Health: nerfed from 1508 to 1005

nerfed from 1508 to Reserves Cooldown: nerfed from 18 seconds to 20.

Scorch:

Health: Changed from 992 to 794

Florp:

Health: Changed from 860 to 688

Changed from 860 to Transfusion Cooldown: buffed from 15 seconds to 12

buffed from 15 seconds to Transfusion Range: nerfed from 35m to 25

Nebular:

Health: Changed from 933 to 746

Changed from 933 to Focus Damage: buffed from 150 to 200

buffed from 150 to Focus Cooldown: buffed from 15 seconds to 13

Tharlin:

Health: Changed from 798 to 638

Fang:

Health: Changed from 1284 to 1056

Changed from 1284 to Gun Damage: buffed from 65 to 72

Flintlock:

Health: Changed from 989 to 791

Glorgan:

Health: Changed from 1296 to 1037

Changed from 1296 to 1037 Overcharge Self-heal: nerfed from 25% to 18%

nerfed from 25% to Overcharge Damage: nerfed from 200 to 175

Xandark:

Health: Changed from 746 to 597

Eve:

Health: Changed from 900 to 720

Changed from 900 to Gun Damage buffed from 35 to 39

buffed from 35 to Gun Range: nerfed from 24m to 22.5

nerfed from 24m to Dodges: Nerfed from 3 total to 2

Nerfed from 3 total to Angelic Shot Max HP Damage: % buffed from 12% to 15

% buffed from 12% to Divine Intervention Cooldown: nerfed from 30 seconds to 35

nerfed from 30 seconds to Divine Intervention Range: nerfed from 35m to 30

Pan:

Health: Changed from 1002 to 802

Quality of Life Changes:

Removed Forced tutorial as part of the new player experience. It is still there in the learn tab, but now it’s a choice.

We’ve redone the way we do our PAK files, making patching faster for those just getting a patch.

Bug Fixes:

Custom Lobby fix for spectator slots not showing the minimap correctly.

Server and queue optimisation, making transitions between screens smoother and getting rid of a. bug where you could be stuck on map select.

Minor fixes to the projectile trails, making sure they die and spawn correctly .

Sound fixes where some sounds were unbound from the audio sliders.

Tweaks to domination score tracking to ensure the data is tracking and recording correctly.

Fixed an issue where some Troopers and their Skins wouldn’t create footstep sounds correctly.

Known Issues:

If you finish or get past the movement section of the tutorial, go back to the main menu, and then play through the tutorial again it won't load correctly and will think you're on the camera movement section. If you exit out and reload the tutorial it will work fine.

During the movement section of the tutorial you won't be moved to the center of the pads correctly. You will after the shooting objective of the tutorial.

By pressing the ` key (next to 1 on qwerty keyboards) you will enter an Ai testing mode. This has no in game benefits for players, but we’re running dev builds so we can debug the game. If you do this your camera can get disconnected from your character. If you do this in base you can get stuck in base.

Some players are experiencing random crashes. Some of these have been fixed, but there may be more. If you experience this then join the discord and send over your log files to BadFox_Eddie. You can ask him how to get your log files and he'll help!

Borderless/Windowed/Fullscreen don't seem to be setting properly, working on a fix.

We've had one instance of Trooper's spawning with the incorrect UI, we're keeping an eye out for this, but haven't had any additional instances of the bug.

Sometimes Scorch's turret seems to be firing 2 projectiles - any more information on this would be much appreciated.

Sometimes when adding players to a party their names are not be visible. They are in your party and is just a visibility bug.

Occasionally you can get stuck on a map loading screen while going through map select.

When loading into a game Sarge can sometimes be visually selected in squad select, even though you're on random.

Steam ID: 9721849

Epic ID: 11911

To view this go to Steam > Library > Right Click Super Squad > Properties > Updates

It's at the bottom of the small pop-up window and is a way for you to ensure that your game is fully updated and able to play.