2 MILLION PLAYERS AND THE BIGGEST UPDATE SO FAR WITH OVER 1,000 IMPROVEMENTS!

It’s been a month since we announced the #CityStories update, a free update for Youtubers Life 2 that brings new ways of playing the game, exploring NewTube City and experiencing all its hidden adventures! Finally today, we have some big news to celebrate with you!

Youtubers Life franchise reaches

2 MILLION lifetime players!

Matching the first anniversary of Youtubers Life 2, the whole franchise reaches 2 million players who have started their road to fame across all platforms. To celebrate it, now you can update Youtubers Life 2 with more than 1,000 improvements for FREE!

The #CityStories update comes as a celebration for your support during these 12 months Youtubers Life 2 has been released. With over 3,000 streamers playing the game, and more than 50 million views on Youtube achieved during its first year, we couldn’t be happier with how well you have received Youtubers Life 2. Thank you!

Let’s take a look at the new trailer and everything that’s coming to your game right now!

Complete challenges and get more stuff from the

New Tubitickets Terminal!

With the new Tubiticket feature, you can complete challenges and redeem points at the Tubiticket Terminal. You’ll obtain different resources, such as special discounts, upgrades to your channels, boost for your friendships and even additional items. You will never run out of stuff to do!

Choose the way you want to grow with the

New Skill Tree!



Produce and publish content to earn skill points, and develop your skills as a Youtuber. You will be able to unlock new scripts for your videos and improve their performance. Master your abilities, improve your workshops and create the most unique content online!

Become whoever you want to be with

New Customization Items and Rewards!!

Has your style gone out of fashion? Refresh your identity with new personalization options for your character creations, new clothes and costumes, awesome new furniture collections to decorate your home and interactive items to make your setup alive!

Dash around the city

On your Unicycle!



Wandering the streets looking for a scooter station is not classy enough for an internet celebrity like you. Hop on your unicycle whenever you want, race through NewTube City and get those trends before they’re gone. Don’t forget to snap some pics on the way!

Grow your network and enjoy

Improved Friendship Stories and Cutscenes!



It’s time to forge relationships with more than 30 charismatic characters! Become involved in their lives and build meaningful friendships, now with fresher dialogues, new cutscenes and exclusive rewards.

Create content as never before with

New Card Benefits and Masteries!



You will be able to increase your video score by using the newly added card effects, by obtaining temporary buffs while you record your videos. Mix that with the new Mastery feature and showcase your expertise in the different video game genres to get the most views.

Over 1,000 new additional

Improvements and Fixes!

We have been listening to you and gathering your feedback to massively improve on the game experience and fix a huge amount of annoying bugs that have been reported to us. We can’t wait to hear what you think about it!

Expand the following list to check out some of the most important fixes thanks to your feedback, but remember that there are tons more you can discover in-game right away!

We’ve fixed the bug in which workstations became invisible and blocked the entrance door when players tried to customized them.

Fixed an issue where upgrades for the gaming corner were blocked and showed prices at 999.999 or “Nombre” as their name.

Workstation customization now won’t reset once applied.

The bug which did not allow you to upgrade your workstations has been fixed. Upgrades are not blocked anymore after upgrading your house.

Character blocks when opening the photo album app, speaking to NPCs or going to sleep have been fixed.

Fixed an issue where new published videos showed as repetitions of previous ones, as well as several bugs with the video editing workstation.

Fixed an issue in which the resolution of the game was defaulted to an incorrect aspect ratio.

Several crashes which resulted in deleted saves under specific conditions have been fixed.

Issues with the PC components' durability have been fixed.

Issues with the spawn of NPCs have been fixed.

Fixed an issue where going to sleep resulted in an infinite loop, forcing the player to restart the game.

Fixed an issue in which stores didn’t show the correct items available.

Baba May won’t clip with tables when sitting next to them. She won’t get up from her wheelchair when you speak to her either.

The scroll in the game menu on your workstation is not missing anymore.

You can now order on Amazing On when your inventory is full.

Fixed an issue where the Instalife app camera was placed in the position of the gameplay camera.

Fixed an issue where performing two different actions at the same time resulted in a softlock.

Going out during a storm in the Port neighborhood won’t trigger a loud thunder sound.

Conditions to trigger the #FitDayChallenge trend have been changed, making it much easier to obtain.

Fixed an issue where the drone’s message was incorrectly shown in the house upgrade menu.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to clip with subway entrances while on scooter.

Fixed an issue where the camera position when getting to the Uptown district by subway was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where NPCs could move the player’s position while the prompt to exercise was on screen, making it impossible to interact with the exercise machines.

Fixed an issue where options to upgrade your furniture were shown, but couldn’t be obtained.

Fixed an issue where the characters’ appearance on the ‘Contacts’ app wasn’t updated.

Fixed an issue where the music from an area didn’t reproduce after a friendship event in said area.

Sliders on the settings menu now play a sound when selecting a new value.

Fixed an issue where you were softlocked inside buildings.

Fixed an issue where you weren’t able to talk to DJ Cerulean during her friendship event.

Reactions during video recordings are not working.

Fixed an issue where the golden skin drone bug wasn’t available at the Drone app after having obtained it.

Fixed an issue where Katzia NT quest couldn't be completed after you had done unboxings of all the items from one of the stores she requested.

Fixed an issue in which Zane's friendship blocked the game.

Fixed an issue where you could run out of energy during Inoxtag quest, resulting in a softlock.

Fixed an issue where Paluten and GermanLetsPlay’s quest crashed and couldn’t be completed.

Fixed an issue where Dorian's affinity didn’t rise.

Adam's USB for his first friendship quest can be obtained again after you divorce him and erase his memory.

The player won’t be locked in Elite Fitness Club after closing time.

Some texture glitches have been fixed.

Several issues with texts, localization, and dialogues have been fixed.

Several issues with the interface have been fixed.

Several issues with characters’ affinities and gifts have been fixed.

Several issues during cutscenes have been fixed (incorrect positions, missing dialogues, etc).

Several issues with character animations have been fixed.

Many other fixes to improve the gaming experience.

On top of that, here is one more surprise for you:

The brand new official Youtubers Life 2 Characters Guide is now available!

This additional FREE content includes almost 80 pages of exclusive designs and information about the stories, likes, quests, hobbies, agendas, and much more stuff from over 30 characters in the game. You can download it for FREE through this link or by scanning the QR Code below:

Remember that you can get the game at a discounted price until October 27th!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1493760/Youtubers_Life_2/

Youtubers Life 2: #CityStories is out! Your road to fame starts now!