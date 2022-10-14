 Skip to content

Sweet Surrender update for 14 October 2022

Melee Update - Beta Preview 2

14 October 2022

We're excited to announce a new udate for the melee update beta. Thanks to all the feedback and bugreports of our testers, we could identify and fix a lot of bugs and did some tweaks and changes to the melee weapons, so that melee combat feels better in general.

Changelist
  • Weapon Improvements
  • Fixes to the progression of the Reaper (unlocks now progress more reliably)
  • tweaked and added new sounds
  • more particle effects
  • improvements and fixes to existing rooms
  • the Reaper now has own unique gloves

There are still some issues we are working on, but we still wanted to give you a more stable version with the updated weapons, so you can give us more feedback on them. If you encounter an issue, feel free to report even if you did report the same issue before already.

Thanks for your help in this and enjoy playing with the new melee weapons.

Play the beta of our upcoming melee update. We did various fixes and weapon improvements to make melee combat feel a lot better.

Cheers,
Salmi Games

