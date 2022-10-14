Melee Update - Beta Preview 2

We're excited to announce a new udate for the melee update beta. Thanks to all the feedback and bugreports of our testers, we could identify and fix a lot of bugs and did some tweaks and changes to the melee weapons, so that melee combat feels better in general.

Changelist

Weapon Improvements

Fixes to the progression of the Reaper (unlocks now progress more reliably)

tweaked and added new sounds

more particle effects

improvements and fixes to existing rooms

the Reaper now has own unique gloves

There are still some issues we are working on, but we still wanted to give you a more stable version with the updated weapons, so you can give us more feedback on them. If you encounter an issue, feel free to report even if you did report the same issue before already.

Thanks for your help in this and enjoy playing with the new melee weapons.

Play the beta of our upcoming melee update. We did various fixes and weapon improvements to make melee combat feel a lot better.

Cheers,

Salmi Games