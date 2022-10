Share · View all patches · Build 9721697 · Last edited 14 October 2022 – 11:52:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Knock-knock, adventurers! Join us for the Dreamhack Beyond indie Showcase in which we are participating! Watch the stream on the Steam page of Knock on the Coffin Lid.

The event ends on Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT

We’ll also be offering a special discount on our game from October 17 to October 24. Add it to your wish list so as not to miss the offer!

See you on the roads of Midian!

Yours, Redboon team!