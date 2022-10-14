Update to v0.9.2

Update notes:
- Bug fix: Villagers not visible when going into 1st person mode from zoomed out cam
- Visual fix: Moving crops made static to prevent visual/antialiasing glitches
- Feature added: New slider in options for mouse sensitivity in 1st person mode
- Feature added: New option to make villagers disappear when zoomed out to improve performance
- Feature added: Marker showing the location of the golden tile if the tile is not on screen
- Game math: Golden tile now appears a bit more often
- Game math: Score multiplier for completing batches lowered by a low amount
Please note that during early access most of the updates will reset your existing game, your settings and your save file. This is to make sure your save file is fully compatible with the newest version of the game. Sorry about that! If you experience any technical issues with the game after an update, try reinstalling the game.
Changed files in this update