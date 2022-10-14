Update to v0.9.2

Update notes:

Bug fix: Villagers not visible when going into 1st person mode from zoomed out cam

Visual fix: Moving crops made static to prevent visual/antialiasing glitches

Feature added: New slider in options for mouse sensitivity in 1st person mode

Feature added: New option to make villagers disappear when zoomed out to improve performance

Feature added: Marker showing the location of the golden tile if the tile is not on screen

Game math: Golden tile now appears a bit more often

Game math: Score multiplier for completing batches lowered by a low amount

Please note that during early access most of the updates will reset your existing game, your settings and your save file. This is to make sure your save file is fully compatible with the newest version of the game. Sorry about that! If you experience any technical issues with the game after an update, try reinstalling the game.