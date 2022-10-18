Update 1.18 with a Remington firearms pack (+trailer) is live!

Update 1.18 is now live, bringing the Remington firearms pack to all players, as well as a number of fixes and improvements to Way of the Hunter.
In the new Way of the Hunter trailer, we are taking a look at Remington Arms: firearms that bring tradition and innovation. Choose from a range of rifles with accurate physics and attributes to get the best hunting experience every time you step into the wild!
Remington Arms firearms pack, including models like Remington 783, V3 Waterfowl, or probably the most famous M1903 Springfield, are available as a part of this free update in the in-game shop.
Version 1.18 patch notes:
- Added: Remington firearms pack
- Tweaked: Animal paths between need zones
- Tweaked: Morning silence shotgun iron sight
- Fixed: Called animals walking too close to player while in prone position
- Fixed: Animals pedicle morphs
- Fixed: Missing translation in the “Age” field of Animal analysis
- Fixed: Map movement when mouse got out of game window
- Fixed: Confusing visualization of undestroyed organ in the Claim screen
- Fixed: Animals sometimes walking into deep waters
- Fixed: Bloods trails disappearing after the player sleeps
- Fixed: Misaligned fur texture for Red deer
- Fixed: Character stuck in prone position with running movement speed
- (MP) Fixed: Different animal antlers for host and client
- (MP) Fixed: Client not seeing blood tracks of animal shot by Host
- (MP) Fixed: Points of interest not discovering for the Client
- (MP) Fixed: Client’s presence not spooking animals
- Fixed: Rare crash when attempting to climb ladder / entering hunting stand
- Fixed: Rare crash in MP when joining server
- Fixed: Rare crash when walking in a specific area
- Fixed: Lake and river visuals
- Fixed: Ladder not attached to hunting stand
- Fixed: Rocks under the ladder
Good hunting!
