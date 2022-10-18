Update 1.18 with a Remington firearms pack (+trailer) is live!

Update 1.18 is now live, bringing the Remington firearms pack to all players, as well as a number of fixes and improvements to Way of the Hunter.

In the new Way of the Hunter trailer, we are taking a look at Remington Arms: firearms that bring tradition and innovation. Choose from a range of rifles with accurate physics and attributes to get the best hunting experience every time you step into the wild!

Remington Arms firearms pack, including models like Remington 783, V3 Waterfowl, or probably the most famous M1903 Springfield, are available as a part of this free update in the in-game shop.

Version 1.18 patch notes:

Added: Remington firearms pack

Tweaked: Animal paths between need zones

Tweaked: Morning silence shotgun iron sight

Fixed: Called animals walking too close to player while in prone position

Fixed: Animals pedicle morphs

Fixed: Missing translation in the “Age” field of Animal analysis

Fixed: Map movement when mouse got out of game window

Fixed: Confusing visualization of undestroyed organ in the Claim screen

Fixed: Animals sometimes walking into deep waters

Fixed: Bloods trails disappearing after the player sleeps

Fixed: Misaligned fur texture for Red deer

Fixed: Character stuck in prone position with running movement speed

(MP) Fixed: Different animal antlers for host and client

(MP) Fixed: Client not seeing blood tracks of animal shot by Host

(MP) Fixed: Points of interest not discovering for the Client

(MP) Fixed: Client’s presence not spooking animals

Fixed: Rare crash when attempting to climb ladder / entering hunting stand

Fixed: Rare crash in MP when joining server

Fixed: Rare crash when walking in a specific area

Fixed: Lake and river visuals

Fixed: Ladder not attached to hunting stand

Fixed: Rocks under the ladder

Good hunting!