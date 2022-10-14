RUMBLE Version 0.1.4 has been deployed!

Greetings, fighters!

Another update has been deployed today, a smaller one this time around.

Pose Adjustments

We've adjusted almost all of the poses in the game. The point was to make performing moves feel a little more consistent, easier to perform, and to reduce how often a move is performed unintentionally. Some moves have been altered more drastically than others, you will not be able to perform every move the same way you have been previously.

Once you launch the game after installing the new patch, you will be confronted by a notification slab letting you know changes have been made to poses, prompting you to head over to the Move Selector. We highly recommend you take the advice and check out the moves on the Move Selector, you're bound to run into trouble performing certain moves without familiarizing yourself with the changes first.

There are more changes, which can be found in the patch notes below. Thank you for playing, and enjoy!

_

RUMBLE Version 0.1.4 Patch Notes

CHANGES

Altered the poses of almost all moves to varying degrees.

Added a system that notifies players whenever poses have been altered in a new game update.

Reduced the intensity of screen shake effects in the game's opening sequence.

FIXES

Fixed a bug that caused a friend to be removed from one's friend list after dismissing a notification.

Patched a hole in the Combat Study that would cause you to get stuck under the floorboards.

_