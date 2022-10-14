Stable Version Patch Notes - v0.85.324.149

Note: If you need to use the old UI version after the update, you need to switch the Beta version (switch the method as follows)

Guides of switching to Beta version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version(👉beta311-Classic UI) you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



⚡️Visual Design Optimizations:⚡️

Remade the entire UI design in this update.

Changed to brand new avatar designs.

Feature Changes:

Added consumption statistics for processing buildings (only newly built buildings in old archives can see statistics)

Optimized the repetitive sound effect at the beginning of the game

Added basic output for easy difficulty

The recommended number of small marketplaces is revised to 1 person

Optimized the prompt information style when building construction

Optimized the effect of pause

Optimized the effect of the warehouse classification button, the icon will change when the classification is set

Optimized the performance of some interfaces

Adjusted the default production cap of living fuel

Adjusted the output efficiency of mine and quarry buildings

Added a reminder when the bank deposit is due

Increased initial materials in tutorial.

Added extra buff on Reservoir production when ‘Sufficient’ is chosen in Resource Output.

Modified the weight of Wooden Statue, Iron Statue and Exquisite Sword, of which have been produced or purchased in previous saves the weights may appear negative value in the Carry Weight or show out-range Inventory Capacity. These won’t affect the game running.

Modified the producing efficiency of Saltworks, Sandpit, Gem Mine, Obsidian Mine, Herblist Hut, Fodder Factory, Compost Plant, Fishpond, Fuel Factory, Smelter, Ancient Smeltery, Kiln Factory, Masonry Workshop, Furniture Factory and Luxury Furniture Factory.

Modified the papermaking recipe of Printing Factory.

Modified the recipes and the product price of Bedding Shop and Leatherware Hut.

Modified the required amount of building materials for Bathhouse.

Modified the efficiency of making costumes in Clothing Factory.

The Household goods will no longer be stored in the Marketplace spontaneously.

Costumes now cannot be equipped as daily clothing. Wearing costumes in previous saves will be deleted directly.

Coal and Domestic Fuel are open for ‘Disable’ now

Working professions of Dense Forest Farm changed as Forester. In the previous saves, the workers in Dense Forest Farm need to be dismissed and re-arranged.

Added Searching Tool for structures, hot key'~'

Bugfixes:

Fixed the delayed display issue of housing stress buff.

Optimized and corrected the descriptions of Backpack, Foresters Hut, and Travel Light Techs etc.

Switched the size of Herblist Hut. Fixed the issue of changed floor area after the Herblist Hut upgraded to Pharmacy.

Corrected the Related Buildings of some professions in the ‘Help’.

