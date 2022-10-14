Now: The resolution of the main interface of 《NosieBox.噪音盒子》 can be adjusted (the resolution is preferably higher than 1600X900)
Note: 1: It is different from the resolution of the play interface, the resolution of the play interface, the player needs to enter the first person trigger
2: The resolution of the play interface, you can adjust the size of the button on the right side of the construction menu
NoiseBox.噪音盒子 update for 14 October 2022
BUG Fixed（￣︶￣）↗
