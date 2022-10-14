Update 2022-10-14

Share · View all patches · Build 9721166 · Last edited 14 October 2022 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Added

New concept

Hair-shop concept is added.

Costume

Hair cap

This item can be crafted on a Wooden Weaving Machine

Furniture

Coin Shop Item

Hair shop lighting mirror

Hair shop shampoo chair

Hair shop storage cabinet

Hair shop cart

Hair salon chair

Hair salon ceiling lights

Hair shop velvet table

This item can be purchased at the Coin Shop.

Craft Item

Hair shop iron cabinet

Hair shop steamer

Hair salon full length mirror

Hair shop velvet chair

This item can be crafted at a Skillful Carpentry Table

Hair

A new Hair Change Coupon has been added.

Unlimited Hair Change Coupon (7 Days)

Unlimited Hair Change Coupon (14 Days)

Unlimited Hair Change Coupon (30 days)

You can change your hairstyle as many times as you like within that period. Time increases when used in duplicate. Time is reduced even when you are not logged in the game.

New Hairstyle.

3 new hairstyles have been added.

You can see it on the dressing table.