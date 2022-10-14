Update 2022-10-14

Added
New concept
Hair-shop concept is added.
Costume
Hair cap
This item can be crafted on a Wooden Weaving Machine
Furniture
Coin Shop Item
- Hair shop lighting mirror
- Hair shop shampoo chair
- Hair shop storage cabinet
- Hair shop cart
- Hair salon chair
- Hair salon ceiling lights
- Hair shop velvet table
This item can be purchased at the Coin Shop.
Craft Item
- Hair shop iron cabinet
- Hair shop steamer
- Hair salon full length mirror
- Hair shop velvet chair
This item can be crafted at a Skillful Carpentry Table
Hair
A new Hair Change Coupon has been added.
- Unlimited Hair Change Coupon (7 Days)
- Unlimited Hair Change Coupon (14 Days)
- Unlimited Hair Change Coupon (30 days)
You can change your hairstyle as many times as you like within that period. Time increases when used in duplicate. Time is reduced even when you are not logged in the game.
New Hairstyle.
3 new hairstyles have been added.
You can see it on the dressing table.
