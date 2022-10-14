 Skip to content

Islet Online update for 14 October 2022

Update 2022-10-14

Build 9721166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

New concept

Hair-shop concept is added.

Costume

Hair cap

This item can be crafted on a Wooden Weaving Machine

Furniture

Coin Shop Item

  • Hair shop lighting mirror
  • Hair shop shampoo chair
  • Hair shop storage cabinet
  • Hair shop cart
  • Hair salon chair
  • Hair salon ceiling lights
  • Hair shop velvet table

This item can be purchased at the Coin Shop.

Craft Item

  • Hair shop iron cabinet
  • Hair shop steamer
  • Hair salon full length mirror
  • Hair shop velvet chair

This item can be crafted at a Skillful Carpentry Table

Hair

A new Hair Change Coupon has been added.

  • Unlimited Hair Change Coupon (7 Days)
  • Unlimited Hair Change Coupon (14 Days)
  • Unlimited Hair Change Coupon (30 days)

You can change your hairstyle as many times as you like within that period. Time increases when used in duplicate. Time is reduced even when you are not logged in the game.

New Hairstyle.

3 new hairstyles have been added.

You can see it on the dressing table.

Changed files in this update

Islet Online Content Depot 428181
  • Loading history…
