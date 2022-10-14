Dev Diary #245 Fun Energy Wanted!

Hey there, fellow Ylanders! 🌴

There are some things that for a long time didn't work as we all would like them to and which we fixed. Then there are parts of the game that still need a massive amount of love. And today we'll talk about one.

The Energy. ✨

It does work. You can build generators and engines and link nodes and light up the darkness and... well, that's about it. There are indeed some cool things like logic gates (AND, OR, XOR and such) but that's not quite... fun.

When introduced Energy into the game we had big plans for various machines and things that would either help you do tasks better, faster or easier or things that would be simply fun to play with. And we would still like that. So what we need to do is get the Energy from "it works" to "it's so much fun to mess with".

Next year we're definitely going to do something about it and so it's high time we started thinking about it.

This is where you step in. Can you please let us know what you don't like about the Energy as it is right now (in addition to being able to hide the links :) )? What would you like to have us add to the game? Is there anything in other games you would like to see in Ylands?

Every idea is appreciated, so go nuts!

Until next week...

Stay Classy!