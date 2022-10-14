Live Fast, Die Old

Faster passage of time

Reaching full age will happen quicker than before. Instead of ageing one year per minute, the characters now age one year every 42 seconds.

Heavy Metal!

The processes for turning ore into metals, and melting metals for casting have improved, and several new objects added, like metal bars, ingots, scrap metal...

Have a nice Break

When a bronze tool breaks, it will now turn a broken version of the same object. You can then hack it into pieces of scrap bronze, and melt them into a new bar of bronze.

Multiple GUI improvements

1. The settings have been merged into the same window as the encyklopedia and missions.

2. Information about the game controls has been ordered into an index and improved with images.

3. Several smaller improvements sprinkled about.

Beta' Friends

We are also launching an open Beta of In Next Life for iOS. It's free to try out during the beta period, but the number of downloads are limited. Tell your friends!