Early Access Release v.021

This update focuses on bug fixes, feedback and further tightening up the gameplay as we work on both the PC and the console builds. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve.

Here are the patch notes for Release v.021:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum.

Additions/Alterations:

Re-arrange & Tidy up Challenge Mode Menus - remove the non active locations.

🌊 Continuing to improve A.I. and general score calibration for all modes. Good surfers will now need to be at their best to win a heat.

Menu Bug Fixes:

ONLINE LEADER BOARD TABLE AND THE LEADERBOARD LEGENDS: Update data (not displaying)

ONLINE LEADER BOARD TABLE AND THE LEADERBOARD LEGENDS: navigation issues with active menu

Character Creator:

CHANGE REPAIR KIT: better space information on the page

FIXED LEASH: After purchasing leash, the leash inventory would not update (if bought a heavy leash and leashes before purchase was empty).

FIXED LEASH: Display the default leashes in the inventory

CHANGE LEASH: Inform player has max 16 leash via a pop-up menu in the leash inventory (0/16 etc)

FIXED POP UP SCREEN: If the user presses the select button on the controller while any popup is active, popup became inactive

FIXED HEALTH STATS: Updated health stat’s from the character creator were not being applied in the game screen inventory

TWEAK TWO PIECE SUIT MESSAGING: tweak the pop up message when the player selects a two piece costume for a 1 piece suit

FIXED SPONSOR ASSIGNMENT: When the sponsor wetsuits are assigned initially, the numerals did not display in the menu

FIXED TWO WORD SPACING: Nationality with spaces will have the spaces remove in Character's right panel

FIXED NATIONALITY TYPOS: Fixed 19 incorrect Nationality typos

FIXED PRIZE BOARDS: Apply the fin and d-pad customisation to the prize boards

FIXED SPONSORSHIP BOARD ACCESSORIES: Apply the fin and d-pad customisation as it was not applied to the sponsorship boards when first unlocked

FIXED BRAND BOARD SELECTION: hover over the first surf board in the list was initially not unlockable unless scrolled to another brand

Game:

FIXED: Centre and scale down the sponsor information displayed in the UI (e.g. Billabong, Quiksilver etc)

FIXED: Re-name location to better reflect events

FIXED: FEMALE A.I.: Margaret river – paddling around and not scoring at all till around 40 seconds prior to the end of a heat

FIXED: PWC / A.I. RESTART BUG: A.I. bug when the user restarts the game and the A.I. is on the PWC when the game is restarted

FIXED: TOUR MODE: add logic to the scoring that deals with dead heats

FIXED: If player is on the PWC at the end of the round, if Y is pressed in the next round the avatar attempts to mount PWC

FIXED: When the user applies the health fixes to their avatar in the game screen inventory, the previous stat % were applied

FIXED: Sponsor information in the game UI was clear when an upgrade occured. The headings display but none of the content text displayed

FIXED: Updated health stat’s from the character creator applied to the game screen inventory

FIXED: Adjust character creator UI Trophy to display both the results and the locked status

FIXED: Single Session - Prize money paid was different to the amount displayed in the rules screen

FIXED: WEATHER UI SCREEN: Weather UI was stuck on “Freezing” temperature in the UI, which also impacted paddle stamina

FIXED: WEATHER UI SCREEN: Weather UI is stuck on “4-5ft” waves for Aileen’s consistently

FIXED: Duck dive at the lip of the wave caused the character to fly in the air. Applied to only from the bottom to the mid part of the wave

FIXED: Arm and leg damage had stopped working

FIXED: Fix Saquarema exception error causing a crash on the game start / equipment screen

FIXED: The Box: we need to move the take-off zone a little closer to where the waves spawn

FIXED: TUTORIAL: fixed save / UI issue when user exits to main menu after completing the pump lesson

FIXED: TUTORIAL: fixed tube text in the UI to better explain how to pass the lesson

FIXED: TUTORIAL: fixed initial 3 lesson order so as to achieve monetary reward accurately

FIXED: General Turn rate - tweaked to improve turning

Graphics:

FIXED: reflections in Mundaka

FIXED: reflections in Aileen's

ADDED: bloom

ADDED: lens flare

Currently working on:

Animation problem with the lip moves post tow-in release

UI: numerous tweaks on messaging & localisation cleanup

A.I. rule messaging and interference display

Character Creator - character texture blit issues

Foam map resolution

Blend shape bugs for characters and equipment

General QA bug list

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.