¡Hola! to all our Spanish friends, it's time for a dose of FASHION JUSTICE!

You might have noticed a SNEAKY UPDATE today - we're super pleased to announce that you can now play Fashion Police Squad in SPANISH!
We're really excited to bring a highly requested language to Fashion Police, and get even MORE officers out on the street!
We've also made some general fixes/updates, as well as some improvements for you folks playing on Steam Deck!
- Fixed the wetones sprites - these would sometimes get stuck looking down the sights
- Fixed up the underside of the fashion monster ship so crates won't fall inside of it
- Increase the sounds of some Bauss enemies for clarity
- Improved the aim-assist and cooldowns during the Bauss fight for better flow
- Upscaled the options menu if using Steam Deck for better readability
- Scaled up the bottom button prompt fonts for Steam Deck players
Changed files in this update