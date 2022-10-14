 Skip to content

VTuber Maker update for 14 October 2022

More Free Features Adjustment - VTuber Maker v1.8.0

v1.8.0 update content
We have listened to the reviews of many users in Steam Community, adjusted the features' permission of VTuber Maker, and provided more free features:

  1. Virtual Camera - Now Free
  2. Desktop Mascots - Now Free
  3. Custom Twitch Extensions - Now Free

And we improved the UI of the menu to be cleaner

  1. Hide menu function - Move into [Settings]
  2. Voice Tracking - Move into [Tracking]

Contact details:
Official websitehttps://live3d.io
Discordhttps://discord.gg/CaxThpY
Reddithttps://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker
Email: service@live3d.io

