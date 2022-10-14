More Free Features Adjustment - VTuber Maker v1.8.0

v1.8.0 update content
We have listened to the reviews of many users in Steam Community, adjusted the features' permission of VTuber Maker, and provided more free features:
- Virtual Camera - Now Free
- Desktop Mascots - Now Free
- Custom Twitch Extensions - Now Free
And we improved the UI of the menu to be cleaner
- Hide menu function - Move into [Settings]
- Voice Tracking - Move into [Tracking]
Contact details:
Official website：https://live3d.io
Discord：https://discord.gg/CaxThpY
Reddit：https://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker
Email: service@live3d.io
Changed files in this update