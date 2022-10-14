More Free Features Adjustment - VTuber Maker v1.8.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9720803 · Last edited 14 October 2022 – 09:52:13 UTC by Wendy



v1.8.0 update content

We have listened to the reviews of many users in Steam Community, adjusted the features' permission of VTuber Maker, and provided more free features:

Virtual Camera - Now Free Desktop Mascots - Now Free Custom Twitch Extensions - Now Free

And we improved the UI of the menu to be cleaner

Hide menu function - Move into [Settings] Voice Tracking - Move into [Tracking]

