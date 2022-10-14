 Skip to content

A furry house update for 14 October 2022

A FURRY HOUSE UPDATE!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce a new update of 'A Furry House' at the version 0.38.0 with new content! We have added 180 new images, 7 new animations, 6 new achievements, improved script code and minor bug fixes.

