Patch 1.2.3

Oh jolly! Another patch with a cool looking number: 1.2.3 :D
This week’s patch fixes a number of bugs that were reported over the last couple of days, but more importantly it introduces a new automated quality check: world constraints. These constraints are checked after a new world is generated or when you load a save game after the game was updated. In many cases when constraints are not satisfied the game can repair the world automatically. Although there might still be cases where a fix fails or is not yet implemented. When that happens you will see a notification with a request to send us the save game for that world so that we can include fixes for these cases in future patches.
New Features
- Expanded options for modding: you can now add and replace texts, alter conversations, and even dabble with creature and level templates.
- A new world constraint system makes the world generation much more robust. At the start of a new world, but also when a save is loaded in a new version, constraints are checked and when possible issues are fixed.
Bug Fixes
- Further improvements for the dialog portraits.
- Fixes a stall when the Empire tries to advance to blocked, mountainous map nodes.
- Rumors for the ‘arbiter grounds’ are displayed correctly.
- World events that only have one button can be correctly controlled with a gamepad.
- Mercy themed cave entrances are placed and oriented correctly.
- Fixes issue with map connections that only appear in one direction.
- Marang books, tomes, scrolls, and maps have the correct trade values.
- Traders store their inventory correctly after a trade is made.
Changed files in this update