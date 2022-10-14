Patch 1.2.3

Oh jolly! Another patch with a cool looking number: 1.2.3 :D

This week’s patch fixes a number of bugs that were reported over the last couple of days, but more importantly it introduces a new automated quality check: world constraints. These constraints are checked after a new world is generated or when you load a save game after the game was updated. In many cases when constraints are not satisfied the game can repair the world automatically. Although there might still be cases where a fix fails or is not yet implemented. When that happens you will see a notification with a request to send us the save game for that world so that we can include fixes for these cases in future patches.

New Features

Expanded options for modding: you can now add and replace texts, alter conversations, and even dabble with creature and level templates.

A new world constraint system makes the world generation much more robust. At the start of a new world, but also when a save is loaded in a new version, constraints are checked and when possible issues are fixed.

Bug Fixes