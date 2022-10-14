 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 14 October 2022

Patch 1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9720766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Oh jolly! Another patch with a cool looking number: 1.2.3 :D

This week’s patch fixes a number of bugs that were reported over the last couple of days, but more importantly it introduces a new automated quality check: world constraints. These constraints are checked after a new world is generated or when you load a save game after the game was updated. In many cases when constraints are not satisfied the game can repair the world automatically. Although there might still be cases where a fix fails or is not yet implemented. When that happens you will see a notification with a request to send us the save game for that world so that we can include fixes for these cases in future patches.

New Features

  • Expanded options for modding: you can now add and replace texts, alter conversations, and even dabble with creature and level templates.
  • A new world constraint system makes the world generation much more robust. At the start of a new world, but also when a save is loaded in a new version, constraints are checked and when possible issues are fixed.

Bug Fixes

  • Further improvements for the dialog portraits.
  • Fixes a stall when the Empire tries to advance to blocked, mountainous map nodes.
  • Rumors for the ‘arbiter grounds’ are displayed correctly.
  • World events that only have one button can be correctly controlled with a gamepad.
  • Mercy themed cave entrances are placed and oriented correctly.
  • Fixes issue with map connections that only appear in one direction.
  • Marang books, tomes, scrolls, and maps have the correct trade values.
  • Traders store their inventory correctly after a trade is made.

Changed files in this update

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy Content Depot 1095041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link