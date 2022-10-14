"shadow heroes" V1.0.1 version has been updated

Dear players, thank you for your love and support for the game. Our working group has sorted out the problems fed back by the players. After several overnight overtime, a new version has been launched. The main contents of this update are as follows:

The language option is added when entering the game for the first time, so that you can guide the novice more clearly; The 4th and 5th levels have been updated, giving you more opportunities to challenge the difficulty; Some difficulties of the previous 1~3 levels have been adjusted; Adjust the attack frequency and determination range of some available characters; Adjust the way of holding the enemy and the attack interval of the long-range enemy; Adjust the monster strength of the arena; Fixed the bug in the 80 level of the arena Fixed some known issues.

Thank you for experiencing the new version, and you can reply your suggestions or comments to us through the forum. We will also listen to and absorb the improved game.