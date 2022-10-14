First Sphere - Flying Cities (v.1.0.1) Hotfix now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9720636 · Last edited 14 October 2022 – 12:52:11 UTC by Wendy

Commanders,

Today, we have released our first full release hotfix (version 1.0.1) for our Sphere - Flying Cities!

Without further ado, the following fixes will be included:

Fixed difficulty levels not being saved correctly

Fixed wrong description for “Extended View” technology (the tech screen had two technologies called “Proximity Sensor”)

