Sphere: Flying Cities update for 14 October 2022

First Sphere - Flying Cities (v.1.0.1) Hotfix now available!

Commanders,
Today, we have released our first full release hotfix (version 1.0.1) for our Sphere - Flying Cities!

Without further ado, the following fixes will be included:

  • Fixed difficulty levels not being saved correctly
  • Fixed wrong description for “Extended View” technology (the tech screen had two technologies called “Proximity Sensor”)
